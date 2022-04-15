Lauren Johnson is sure happy she made the decision to play a super senior season for Kentucky softball.
The former Daviess County star has been the third-leading hitter on a very talented UK team that is ranked No. 8 in the country going into a SEC road trip to Arkansas this weekend. Arkansas is No. 6.
“In the middle of last season, Kentucky added a masters in marketing, I was applying to that and when I got accepted, I thought I can play one more year of softball,” Johnson said. “I’m definitely glad I came back, there are so many new girls on the team that I’ve become really close with. I’ve been off to one of my best starts, knowing it’s my last year, knowing I have nothing to lose, it’s a no- stress situation. It’s been the most fun year.”
Johnson is batting .373, with six doubles, four triples and four home runs. Johnson has 29 RBIs, which is third on the team. Johnson has hit at least .323 a year in her last four seasons.
“I have a lot more power this year, throughout the past year, I hit at ISO in Owensboro with Stewart Ijames,” Johnson said. “I worked on getting power back in my swing, got more into my legs. I’ve hit more into the gaps and more home runs, I’ve been stepping into a different role.”
A lot of versatile players have been something of a trademark for this UK team, which is 28-9, 8-4 in the SEC. The winner of this series is guaranteed to leave the weekend with at least a share of the top spot of the SEC with Alabama.
“We have a bunch of different people with a bunch of different roles, and they’ve stepped in where they need to be,” Johnson said. “It’s important that we have a lot of versatility, knowing we have some one there who can step in when we’ve needed them.”
Johnson was a prime example of that when she moved to left field some in 2021.
“I’d always grown up playing shortstop, last year we needed a left fielder, and I had played some right field, so I said I’d like to try that,” Johnson said. “I’d always played on that side of the field, it’s become my favorite position on the field. When I was at short I thought ‘Oh, the outfielders are out there are just getting fly balls,’ but there’s so much that goes into it, the angles you have to take, how to make catches on the run.”
She has showed some major athleticism with some highlight reel catches this season. In a March 11 game against Buffalo in Lexington, Johnson tracked a high foul ball to the fence, caught it, then somehow held on as she toppled over the fence and out of play. She smiled jogging back to her teammates who were ready to celebrate.
It was a top five play in NCAA softball for that week, and it made ESPN Sportscenter Top 10 plays.
“That’s just insane,” Johnson said. “I never thought it would be possible to be on Sportscenter, seeing softball on there and seeing myself on there, it was really cool. Coach (John) Biggs and Courtney Biggs are always texting me about games, and they were one of the first ones to text after that.”
UK coach Rachel Lawson doesn’t know if she’s had a graduate player in the program before, but she’s happy as well that Johnson stuck around for another season.
“Lauren is great, she’s somebody that early in her career had been an infielder by trade, and when she made the switch to left field, she hadn’t seen that many balls coming from that side of the field, but she’s made so many unbelievable catches that she’s saved some games for us,” Lawson said. “When Lauren is at bat, you think something good can happen. We’ve put her behind Erin Coffel and Renee Abernathy in the batting order sometimes because we needed somebody to protect them.
“Knowing the program like she does, she helped the younger kids grow and develop. If Lauren wasn’t here I don’t know if this team would have matured as fast.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.