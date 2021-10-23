Logan Johnson was inducted into the University of Louisville Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday.
Johnson was a former Owensboro High School baseball coach and player, and U of L baseball standout.
A second baseman and leader on Louisville’s first College World Series team in 2007, Johnson (2004-07) holds U of L baseball records for career doubles (66), career hit by pitch (74), single season doubles (27 in 2007) and single season HBP (32 in 2007).
He hit .365 with 17 home runs, 27 doubles, 65 RBI and 78 runs scored while starting all 71 games in 2007 as UofL posted a 47-24 record.
Johnson connected for four home runs and six RBI in Louisville’s three games of the 2007 College World Series. The 2007 season not only marked the Cardinals’ first CWS, but was the first time UofL had ever won a game in the NCAA Tournament. Johnson amassed 34 home runs, 167 RBI and 180 runs scored in his four collegiate seasons. He played four years of professional baseball following college.
REGIONAL CROSS COUNTRY
The Class 1-A and 3-A regional cross country meets will be Saturday at Muhlenberg County High School.
The 1-A Region 2 girls race will be at 9 a.m., the boys race will be at 9:45 a.m.
The 3-A Region 1 girls race will be at 1 p.m., the boys race will be at 1:45 p.m.
