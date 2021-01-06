Daviess County shot 59% from the field on the way to a 77-40 blowout of the visiting Breckinridge County in a boys’ high school basketball game on Tuesday night at the DCHS gymnasium.
Camron Johnson led DC (1-0) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Max Dees scored 14 points and Cole Burch added 13.
Decker Renfrow also had seven rebounds and Koki Kato dished three assists.
The Panthers made 6-of-13 shots from 3-point range (46%).
OHIO COUNTY 63, GRAYSON COUNTY 40 — Q’Daryius Jennings scored 16 points to lead the Eagles past the visiting Cougars.
Ohio County (1-0) also got 11 points from Elijah Decker and 10 from Josh Manning.
The Eagles used a 23-8 third-quarter spurt to break the game open.
Chandler McCrady led Grayson County (0-1) with 16 points.
GRAYSON COUNTY 7-10-8-15 — 40
OHIO COUNTY 12-13-23-15 — 63
Grayson County (40) — McCrady 16, Sharp 7, Tomes 5, Bratcher 4, Blanton 2, Horn 2, Childress 2, Garrison 2.
Ohio County (63) — Jennings 16, Decker 11, Manning 10, Tichenor 9, Culbertson 7, Renfrow 6, Southard 4.
McLEAN COUNTY 65, TRIGG COUNTY 40 — Brady Dame poured in 25 points and secured 17 rebounds as the Cougars rolled.over the visiting Wildcats.
Andrew Brackett scored 12 points and Jaden Arnold added 11 for McLean (1-0).
Trigg County got 15 points from Jahden Vaughn and 13 from Devin Ladd.
The Cougars led 35-17 at intermission.
TRIGG COUNTY 7-10-10-13 — 40
McLEAN COUNTY 16-19-17-13 — 65
Trigg County (40) — J. Vaughn 13, Ladd 13, K. Vaughn 4, Walker 4, Ahart 2, Stewart 2.
McLean County (65) — Dame 25, Brackett 12, Arnold 11, Phillips 6, Durbin 6, Riley 3, Floyd 2.
GIRLS
HANCOCK COUNTY 51, McLEAN COUNTY 48 — The Lady Hornets rallied from a 14-point first-quarter deficit to overhaul the Lady Cougars in the semifinals of the All ‘A’ 3rd Region Tournament at the Sportcenter.
Hancock (2-0) put together a 22-8 second-quarter run and a 16-8 third-quarter spurt in the comeback.
Bailey Poole scored 15 points to pace the Lady Hornets. Haven Riley had 11 points and seven steals, Karmin Riley had 10 points, and Alex Kratzer grabbed 10 rebounds.
Natalie Patterson’s 13 points paced McLean (0-1).
HANCOCK COUNTY 5-22-16-8 — 51
McLEAN COUNTY 19-10-8-11 — 48
Hancock County (51) — Poole 15, H. Riley 11, K. Riley 10, Kratzer 6, Roberts 5, House 2, LaClair 2.
McLean County (48) — Patterson 13, McMahon 9, Walker 8, Rush-Owen 8, Christian 4, Burrough 4, Frailley 2.
SOUTH WARREN 55, OWENSBORO 40 — Carrie Enlow scored 22 points and Gracie Hodges added 18 as the visiting Lady Spartans prevailed.
South Warren (1-0) limited the Lady Devils to 10 second-half points.
Owensboro (0-1) got 11 points from Lyric Lawrence and 10 from Tamia Smith.
SOUTH WARREN 13-14-11-17 — 55
OWENSBORO 16-14-5-5 — 40
South Warren (55) — Enlow 22, Hodges 18, Jackson 8, Frank 3, Kitchens 3, Munrath 1.
Owensboro (40) — Lawrence 11, Smith 10, Hughes 7, Williams 4, Sowders 4, Pappas 3, Phillips 1.
