Nick Johnson fired a 35 to lead the Daviess County High School boys’ golf team to victory in a 9-hole match that also included Apollo, Owensboro, Owensboro Catholic and Hancock County on Monday at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
Also scoring for the Panthers (153) were Grant Broughton (37), Braden Whistle (40) and Jayden Lanham (41),
Owensboro Catholic, led by Reece Higdon’s 39, was second (163); Apollo, led by Ethan Dych’s 42, was third (183); Owensboro, led by James Rhineburger’s 44, was fourth (189); and Hancock County, led by Conner Napier and Dec Lukco, each of whom shot 44, was fifth (193).
