Kentucky Wesleyan stormed from the gate with a 20-6 first-quarter run on the way to a lopsided 87-58 victory over Ursuline in a women’s Great Midwest Athletic Conference basketball game Thursday night at Pepper Pike Ohio.
Emma Johnson led the Panthers (5-3, 5-3 G-MAC) with 18 points, adding five rebounds.
Leah Richardson scored 14 points, Shiya Hoosier scored 12, and Kaylee Clifford added 11 for KWC.
The Panthers shot 49% from the field and made 11-of-27 shots from 3-point range for 41%.
Ursuline (5-4, 5-4) got a game-best 20 points from Morgan Mattimore, but no other player scored in double digits.
Wesleyan limited Ursuline to 35% shooting and hosts made just 2-of-15 shots from beyond the arc (13%).
The Panthers are back in G-MAC action at noon on Saturday when they visit Ohio Valley in Vienna, West Virginia.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 87
Johnson 18, L. Richardson 14, Hoosier 12, Clifford 11, Duncan 8, Barga 7, Walton 7, Nolot 4, Grimes 2, McDonald 2, R. Richardson 2.
URSULINE 58
Mattimore 20, Green 9, Scheuvront 6, Mi. Cloonan 5, Ma. Cloonan 4, Mathis 4, Pospisil 4, Evans 2, Ashaolu 2, Koncz 2.
