Nick Johnson fired a 3-under par 33 to lead Daviess County to victory on Monday in a 9-hole boys’ match at Ben Hawes Golf Course that also included Owensboro Catholic, Owensboro, Hancock County and Apollo.
Also scoring for the winning Panthers (148) were Grant Broughton (38), Dawson Lamb (38) and Grayson Powers (39).
Second-place Owensboro Catholic got a 1-under par 37 from Jakob Wellman; third-place OHS (193) was led by Will Hume’s 38; fourth-place Hancock County (199) was led by Connor Napier’s 45; and fifth-place Apollo (207) got a 47 from Tanner Klee.
