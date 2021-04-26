A two-way star for the resurgent Apollo High School baseball team, life is good these days for Nick Judd — who is having a big season on the mound, in the field at shortstop and, of course, at the plate.
Judd’s formulas on the mound and at the plate have paid huge dividends for the Eagles.
“The key to my pitching is that I’ve thrown a lot of strikes and I’ve done a pretty good job of working both sides of the plate,” said Judd, who throws 2-seam and 4-seam fastballs (87-89 mph), change-up, curveball and slider. “Also, our defense has been really strong behind me, and that always helps.
“At the plate, it’s about consistency — staying through the ball, keeping it going every time I step to the plate, and doing whatever it takes to help our team win games.”
To say that Eagles coach Mason Head has been impressed with Judd is an understatement.
“What’s not to like about Nick Judd?” Head asked rhetorically. “His work ethic is unparalleled, his baseball mind is outstanding, and he is a tremendous leader. His mental approach is exceptional every day — Nick loves to compete.”
Judd, who has competed in travel ball for Indianapolis-based Canes Midwest the past two summers, worked his way into the Apollo starting lineup as a freshman in 2019, playing third base (defensively) and pitching.
“My competitive fire has really developed over the past couple of years,” Judd said. “It’s just a matter of wanting to put in the work to be the best. My older brother (Matthew Judd) played here before me, and he’s always pushed me to try to be the best I can be — that’s been a driving force in my motivation.”
Like his teammates, Judd is optimistic about the possibilities for an Eagles program on the rise and ranked No. 11 in the state.
“Everybody’s hungry to win here,” Judd said, a gleam in his eyes. “We want to compete for district, regional and state championships, that’s the mindset here. We’re all on the same page — everyone’s willing to do anything they can do to get us there.
“I like what we have going. We’re awfully tough 1 through 9 in the order, a lot of tough outs. Our pitching and our fielding are very solid, and this is a team with quality depth.
“When you take a close look at us across the board, I think there’s a whole lot to like about our baseball team.”
