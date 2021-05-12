Morgan Julian went 4-for-4 with a double, drove in three runs and scored twice in Apollo’s 12-5 high school softball victory over visiting Muhlenberg County at E-Gal Park.
Mallory Velotta finished with three RBIs and a home run, and Abbie Gore collected a pair of RBIs with a home run of her own for Apollo (6-15). Olivia Crawford added two hits and two runs, Sydney Saalwaechter clubbed two doubles and scored twice, and K’Asia Palmer had two hits.
Sophia Wilkins went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs for Muhlenberg County (9-8).
MUHLENBERG CO. 000 320 0 — 5 9 2
APOLLO 000 561 x — 12 14 2
WP-Bullington (A). LP-Rose (M). 2B-Saalwaechter 2, Calhoun, Julian (A), Wilkins (M). HR-Gore, Velotta (A), Wilkins (M).
BOONVILLE (IND.) 10, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 0
The Lady Aces were limited to just two hits in a five-inning loss in Boonville. Indiana.
With the loss, Catholic slipped to 15-9.
Ashton Pryor paced Boonville (13-3) with two hits, two doubles, two runs and five RBIs. Winning pitcher Ariel Thomasson struck out 11 batters.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 000 00 — 0 2 2
BOONVILLE 002 44 — 10 12 0
WP-Thomasson. LP-Hatchett. 2B-Pryor 2, Campbell, Mayes (B).
GIRLS’ TENNIS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 5, MEADE COUNTY 0
The Lady Aces swept the road matchup, getting singles wins from Ella Cason, Ella Grace Buckman and Elizabeth Hayden.
Catholic’s doubles victors were Sarah Kate Young-Emmy Moore and Aisha Merchant-Olivia Hayden.
BOYS’ TENNIS MEADE COUNTY 4, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 1
The Aces got a doubles win from Brett Conder-Tucker Ray in a loss at Brandenburg.
BASEBALL APOLLO 5, HENDERSON COUNTY 3Cayden Crabtree went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in four runs to pace the Eagles in Henderson.
Dayton Brown went 2-for-2 for Apollo (17-6), which won its fourth game in the last five tries. Harrison Bowman added two hits with an RBI and picked up the pitching save.
Colton Evans went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for the host Colonels (13-9).
APOLLO 000 003 2 — 5 11 2
HENDERSON COUNTY 110 000 1 — 3 8 3
WP-St. Clair (A). LP-Evans (H). SV-Bowman (A). 2B-Crabtree (A), Hagan 2, Satterfield (H).
McLEAN COUNTY 6, HANCOCK COUNTY 4
Eighth-grader HB Whitaker clubbed a home run, drove in four runs, and scored twice to drive the visiting Cougars to victory at Vastwood Park in Hawesville.
Whitaker finished 3-for-4 and teammate Will Logsdon added a double, a single, and scored twice.
Cruz Lee picked up the pitching victory for McLean County (7-12).
Kaleb Keown doubled for the Hornets (8-11).
McLEAN COUNTY 000 202 2 — 6 7 2
HANCOCK COUNTY 011 000 2 — 4 8 1
WP-Lee. LP-Keown. 2B- Logsdon (MC), Keown (HC). HR-Whitaker (MC).
