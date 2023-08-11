Owensboro High School had some big contributions from its boys’ soccer freshmen in a 6-1 win over Apollo on Thursday night.
Freshman Denis Juma put up a hat trick to lead the Red Devils to a 6-1 win at Shifley Park. The 9th District matchup was the season opener for both teams.
Fellow freshman Jackson Sigler also scored two goals for OHS.
The Red Devils were attacking and getting possessions in Apollo’s half of the field a lot of the match.
Juma scored his first goal off a great cross in the corner area from Sang Thang. Emmanuel Liche also hit Juma with a fine pass in the box in the 60th minute for Juma’s second goal. Juma’s third goal was in the 63rd minute.”
“We played really good, we all did good,” Juma said. “Whenever I scored my goals, we would find each other near the goal.”
Thang connected with Sigler twice in the 60th and 74th minutes to close the scoring, again firing into the box and Sigler running on to those strong passes for goals.
Liche hit Arlo Johnson out in the field, and Johnson made the goal from more than 20 yards out.
OHS was certainly looking to score, being credited with 24 shots on goal.
OHS coach Ryan Haley said several players speak different languages, so there has been some work on reading where teammates are going to be in the attack.
“Starting we’ve got three who speak a different language, and one speaks Spanish,” Haley said. “There’s a giant language barrier. We’re trying to iron some of that out. We spent a week surveying them, rotating them, we’re starting to figure that out.
“I liked where we were tonight. Our possession was really great at times, and other times a little rocky. It opened up the game when we started finding the corners, that’s something we need to work on. That’s about stretching a team out. We have phenomenal freshmen.”
Apollo got its lone goal in the 65th minute off a long free kick from Bleh Shee.
“We brought it from the start, we battled,” Apollo coach Nikos Agisilaou said. “At the end of the day, when things didn’t go our way, we quit on each other. We can’t have that. We did some good stuff, we had opportunities, but if we had a chance, we dribbled out of a chance. In different situations we’ve got to do better.”
