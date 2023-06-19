The junior golf scene in and around Owensboro-Daviess County seems to be running in high gear as spring turns into summer.
The PGA Junior League has teams of kids playing at Ben Hawes Golf Course, Owensboro Country Club and The Pearl Club. The GO Junior Golf Series has been having close to or more than 100 entries in some of its western Kentucky tour stops.
“The kids come in, they play matches, get uniforms with their names on the back, they get hats,” said Charles Whelan, Golf Course Manager for the City of Owensboro, about the Junior League. “They play a scramble format. The kids love it, it’s awesome. We started it six or seven years ago. We play teams from Evansville, Henderson at times. We’ve had a good mix of teams. Ben Hawes has had a good following. Owensboro Country Club has had good following, the Pearl has had good following.”
The Junior League plays Thursday nights rotating among those three courses. There were matches at OCC and the Pearl Club last week.
“They will start all over the golf course, will play nine holes, main thing is getting them out here, getting them in a team environment and having fun with golf,” said Jason Fitch, the pro at Owensboro Country Club. “They have home matches and away matches. We host tonight, Ben Hawes will host another one, The Pearl will host one, the season runs throughout the entire summer.”
Players were on the driving range and the putting green at OCC getting ready for a match between Owensboro Country Club and Ben Hawes, which also had a team at The Pearl.
Hudson Brasher was hitting range balls while his mom, Brittney, and family friend-golf helper Sandra Carrico watched.
“This is his second season playing with Junior PGA,” Brittney said. “He’s 8, he’s been playing competitively for three seasons. We do the GO Series. He loves golf. He’s a competitive kid. He lets that get the best of him sometimes, but he enjoys it.”
“We’ll take trips on spring break, he’ll come out and play with us,” Carrico said. “We’ll walk the par 3 together and he’s real competitive as far as how close to my score he gets. I picked golf up when I started teaching. I absolutely fell in love with it. It’s a great sport.”
More from this section
The GO Tour starts its Owensboro-Daviess County swing this week.
“We started slow, maybe because of the end of school,” said Mark Price, who has been the GO Series director since founding it 18 years ago. “Then after the Kenny Perry tournament, we went to Windward Heights and it started picking up from there.
“Hillcrest is on Monday and right now we’re in the mid to upper 90s on signups. That’s always a challenge with a 9-hole course, we’ve got to get off the course before the men’s league. We have over 100 signed up at Ben Hawes this coming Thursday, that traditionally that draws as many as the tour championship. There’s over 100 for the Pearl a week from Monday.”
Xavier Short was also hitting some range balls before competing with the OCC team Thursday.
“It seems like it’s a fun thing for the kids, it’s a neat format, it’s a scramble,” said Kent Short, Xavier’s dad. “He’s played in the GO golf, which he really likes as well. We’re just getting the kids exposed to the game. It’s a game they can play the rest of their lives. Now is the time to get into it.”
The PGA Junior League and the GO series have been giving kids avenues to get into the game.
“The PGA Jr. League program has been a great benefit for our local community as well as the entire nation,” said Justin Lawson, the Junior League coach at The Pearl. “The program has allowed golf in general to be more inclusive, it has allowed us to introduce the game of golf, in the right way, to juniors that normally may have not gotten the opportunity otherwise. I think you have already seen participation getting back to healthier levels in the local area. We saw a huge spike during the pandemic of first time golfers due to the ability of the game to allow for social distancing. Programs like the PGA Junior League have allowed us to keep those numbers high as we return to normal schedules.
“Probably the most important part of all local junior golf programs, is their ability to allow juniors to make friends with others who have common interests in a healthy and safe way. These programs can be nothing but positive in the future for our area schools golf programs and local courses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.