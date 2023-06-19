The junior golf scene in and around Owensboro-Daviess County seems to be running in high gear as spring turns into summer.

The PGA Junior League has teams of kids playing at Ben Hawes Golf Course, Owensboro Country Club and The Pearl Club. The GO Junior Golf Series has been having close to or more than 100 entries in some of its western Kentucky tour stops.

