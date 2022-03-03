HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Camron Justice scored a season-high 27 points as Western Kentucky beat Marshall 86-72 on Wednesday night. Dayvion McKnight added 23 points for the Hilltoppers.
Justice hit 12 of 15 shots.
Josh Anderson had 16 points for Western Kentucky (18-12, 10-7 Conference USA). Jamarion Sharp added 12 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.
Taevion Kinsey had 24 points and six rebounds for the Thundering Herd (11-19, 4-13). Andrew Taylor added 18 points. Obinna Anochili-Killen had 13 points and nine rebounds.
The teams play again on Saturday.
