GREENSBORO, N.C. _ The University of Kentucky has had trouble keeping smaller guards in front of its guards defensively this season.
But, UK has a big man who reminded everyone that he’s one of the best rebounders in college basketball on its biggest stage in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Oscar Tshiebwe grabbed 25 rebounds in a 61-53 win over Providence in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament East Regional on Friday.
No. 6 seed Kentucky will meet No. 3 seed Kansas State at 1:40 p.m. CT Sunday with the winner advancing to the Sweet 16 East Regional in New York City.
The 25 rebounds mark a Kentucky record for an NCAA Tournament game. The previous mark was 24 boards by Jerry Bird against Iowa in 1956. The 25 rebounds are the most for any player in an NCAA Tournament game since Phil Hubbard of Michigan had 26 in 1977.
Clearly, Kansas State doesn’t have a player like Tshiebwe.
This game could come down to rebounding, much like when Kentucky hammered Providence on the glass 48-31 in Friday night’s first round victory.
Kansas State is 219th in the country in allowing offensive rebounds (29.2%). Kentucky is the second best team in the country in grabbing their own offensive rebounds (38.9%).
“They do have some similar players that we’ve gone against in our conference,” said Nae’Qwan Tomlin, a 6-10 junior transfer center. “I don’t think we’ve had to play against a center like Oscar, like a dominant big like that. That will be something new to us. I don’t think it will be something that will be much of a challenge besides Oscar, but, you know...”
K-State coach Jerome Tang disagreed that Tshiebwe was the only thing going for Kentucky.
“You can’t wrestle with Oscar, right? You’re going to lose that,” Tang said. “We don’t have anybody on our team that can go into a physical wrestling match with him, so we’re going to have to use our speed and our quickness to make it difficult for him, and then we’re going to have to gang rebound.
“Everybody asks these questions about Oscar, right, but it’s those dudes out there that are making threes that those are the ones that determine winning or losing. We have a whole team out there to guard. It’s not just Oscar Tshiebwe.”
Kansas State would appear to be the kind of basketball team that can give UK problems out front.
K-State has a guard named Markuis Nowell, a 5-foot-8 senior transfer who has scored 16.8 points and passed for 7.6 assists a game, while playing 36.5 minutes a game.
Those numbers are similar to a certain Vanderbilt guard who torched Kentucky for 25 points in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament a little over a week ago now. That was Ezra Manjon, a 6-foot transfer, who drove for baskets constantly in the second half.
The matchup out front between Nowell and Kentucky’s Cason Wallace, a 6-4 guard who has been one of the best freshmen at his position in the country when he’s been healthy.
“I’ve been playing against big guards my whole life,” Nowell said. “I’m 5-7 on a good day. So that wouldn’t be a challenge to play against bigger and tougher opponents.”
Keyontae Johnson is a 6-6 senior transfer who leads K-State with 17.7 points and seven rebounds a game. Johnson went for 18 points and eight rebounds in K-State’s 77-65 opening round win over Montana State on Friday.
Johnson was a standout at Florida until a medical condition derailed his career there. The 6-6 senior transfer was deemed ineligible by Florida’s medical staff after his collapse on the court against Florida State in the 2020-21 season.
Johnson was cleared by a doctor from the NBA Players Association and was eventually diagnosed with “athlete’s heart,” or an increase in cardiac mass because of systemic training.
