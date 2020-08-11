Kentucky Country Day shot a 310 to win the annual Hancock Bank/Subway Schoolboy Classic boys’ golf tournament on Saturday at Windward Heights Country Club in Hawesville.
Among area teams, Muhlenberg County tied for fourth at 333, led by James Soderling’s 78, which tied for fourth individually.
Ohio County (346) placed seventh, led by Jacob Blackburn, whose 77 placed him third individually.
Otherwise, Owensboro (390) was ninth (James Rhineburger, 81), Apollo (406) was 10th (Tanner Klee, 97), Hancock County (412) was 11th (Conner Napier, 84), Owensboro Catholic “B” (448) was 12th (Sam Mitchell, 104), and Whitesville Trinity (499) was 13th (Landon Huff, 106).
Jackson Hill of Madisonville-North Hopkins shot a 71 to win the individual championship.
Bowling Green was runner-up at 327.
