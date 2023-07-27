Gene Keady served only two seasons as men’s head basketball coach at Western Kentucky University, but they proved to be encouragingly successful, highly eventful, breathtakingly suspenseful, and, ultimately, extraordinarily heartbreaking — oh, how heartbreaking.
First, a little background.
Keady succeeded Jim Richards, who had wrapped up a roller-coaster seven-season run with a 102-84 record. In 1975-76, Richards led the Hilltoppers to their first outright Ohio Valley Conference championship since John Oldham’s 1971 team reached the NCAA Final Four.
But WKU slipped to 10-16 the following season, and, despite winning the OVC Tournament in surprising fashion in 1978, and even upsetting Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament, Richards was out — and Keady, an assistant on Eddie Sutton’s staff at Arkansas since 1975, was in.
His first game at Western featured the Hilltoppers hostihg the previous year’s national runner-up, No 1-ranked Duke, and Western was no match. Led by Mike Gminski, Gene Banks and Jim Spanarkel, the Blue Devils hammered the Tops 78-53 before a packed house of better than 13,000.
But things would get better.
WKU would finish the season 17-11 and was one of four teams to reach Richmond, Kentucky, for the semifinals and finals of the OVC Tournament, the winner of which would advance to the NCAAs.
On March 2, Western turned back Morehead State (90-85) in the semifinals and advanced to the finals against host and No. 1 seed Eastern Kentucky, enjoying its finest season since 1972. The Colonels were led by the tandem of high-scoring James “Turk” Tillman and muscular guard Bruce Jones.
Western had been a pedestrian 7-5 in the OVC during the regular season, but, ironically, had swept EKU — winning 79-65 on Jan. 29 in Bowling Green, and 78-77 (remember that score) on Feb. 5 in Richmond.
On March 3 in Richmond, however, the atmosphere was electric — tense and foreboding from the start if you were a Western fan. Eastern packed Alumni Coliseum (now known as McBrayer Arena) eagerly seeking revenge for its two in-season losses on the hardwood, as well what they deemed a controversial 17-16 defeat in football at WKU the previous fall.
The Western-Eastern rivalry was at its most bitter point, and Keady — a mere novice in the Hatfield-McCoy type feud — was probably wondering what he had gotten himself into. By the end of the OVC title game, he would really be wondering.
WKU led 77-76, but Eastern had the ball in the final seconds and had multiple shots to win it. None of them would find the mark. The clock his 0:00, but the coliseum was so loud, no one, including veteran officials Burrell Crowell and Ralph Stout, could hear the horn go off.
Thus, play continued and EKU guard Dave Tierney was fouled on a putback attempt — 3 1/2 seconds, it was later determined, after the final horn had sounded.
After a long discussion at the official scorer’s table — and no way to view videotape in real time — the officials awarded two free throws to Tierney. Making one would tie it and force overtime, making two would win it and send Eastern to the NCAA Tournament. The smooth left-hander calmly made both — sending Western back to Bowling Green with one of its most crushing, most inexplicable defeats.
More from this section
Long-time Hilltopper fans who were at that game claim they still have nightmares of what has since become regarded as one of the greatest travesties in the history of college basketball.
Keady soldiered on with a better team in 1979-80. Western emerged as OVC co-champion with a 14-2 record, finished 21-8 overall, and won the OVC Tourmament in Bowling Green in the sweetest of fashions — by beating its two chief rivals. Eastern experienced a little E.A. Diddle Arena payback when the Toppers edged the Colonels 84-83 in overtime in the semifinals, and Tops shaved Murray State 54-51 in the title game.
WKU was back in the NCAA Tournament and Keady and the Hilltoppers could not have had a better setup. Western would be playing Virginia Tech in an opening round game at none other than (you guessed it) E.A. Diddle Arena, with the winner playing Bobby Knight and the Indiana Hoosiers, featuring freshman sensation Isaiah Thomas. Also on the bill was Kentucky, which would play the Florida State-Toledo winner.
Against the Hokies, a gleeful, red towel-waving full house watched the Hilltoppers play their best first half of the season, breaking out to a stunning 48-30 advantage at intermission. Diddle Arena was in an absolute frenzy, and WKU fans already had dreamy visions of facing Knight, Thomas and IU on the Diddle Arena hardwood in a second-round NCAA Tournament game..
But Virginia Tech’s muscular and talented power forward Dale Solomon had other ideas.
Solomon went to work in the second half and imposed his will on the Hilltoppers, and no one on the roster could stop him. Keady tried virtually every big man he had on Solomon. He tried switching defenses. He tried slowing the game’s pace. Nothing worked.
The unstoppable Solomon willed his team into overtime and the Hokies ultimately prevailed, 89-85. In some ways, this defeat was more numbing and demoralizing than the loss to EKU a year earlier. This loss was on the Toppers’ home floor. This loss was fair and square. Virginia Tech was not to be denied and, hard as it was to swallow, deserved the comeback victory.
Despite the sour endings of both his seasons at Western, Keady had gone 38-19 (.667) and had been impressive enough to succeed Lee Rose at Purdue, where he won 512 games, was Big Ten Coach of the Year a record seven times, won five national coach of the year awards, and directed the Boilermakers to 17 NCAA Tournament appearances.
Now 87, Keady was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year.
Keasy’s brief, bittersweet tenure at WKU, meanwhile, proved to be transitional and historic.
The notorious 1979 loss at EKU and its lingering aftertaste played a role in Western departing the OVC after 34 years in 1982, to join the Sun Belt Conference.
Moreover, Keady’s assertive stabilization of the program was key in formulating WKU’s wildly popular Wendy’s Classic, arguably the premier early-season college basketball tournament in America in the 1980s.
Keady was succeeded at WKU by Clem Haskins, a popular former Hilltopper All-American who became the program’s first African-American head coach.
