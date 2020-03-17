No tailgating, no bread pudding and no racing: Keeneland on Monday canceled its entire 2020 spring racing meet, following guidance issued Sunday by the CDC to avoid large gatherings for eight weeks.
The last time the Lexington track did not hold a racing meet was during World War II. From 1943-1945, Keeneland was deemed a “suburban” plant and placed in the classification of tracks that were asked not to operate because of shortages of rubber. Keeneland leased the Churchill Downs facilities to hold its three spring meets during these years. No fall meets were held.
The track last week said it would hold the first two weeks of racing without fans, as Oaklawn and Turfway did over the weekend.
Churchill Downs Inc. said it will announce news “regarding the timing of 146th Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby on Tuesday at 9 a.m.”
The iconic Thoroughbred race, which is one of the oldest continuously held sporting events in the nation, has traditionally been run on the first Saturday in May. It is the first leg of the Triple Crown and regularly draws 150,000 fans on Saturday. Over the week leading up to the event, including Kentucky Oaks Day on Friday, the Louisville track draws more than 350,000 — good weather and bad.
Trainer Bob Baffert, who has won the Kentucky Derby five times, said Saturday in California that he was hearing the Derby would be postponed until June or perhaps September.
“Churchill (Downs) is saying they’re not going to run the Derby without the people there, so I’m hearing maybe June or in September,” said Baffert. “Whenever they cancel the Masters (in April at Augusta National), that’s like the Derby…I’ve never seen anything like this, it’s kinda scary. Hopefully they can get everything under control.”
Over the weekend, Keeneland and Red Mile, as well as, Churchill Downs, closed their gambling facilities as well. Kentucky Downs and Ellis Park also have closed their gambling parlors.
“Keeneland’s Spring Meet is a rite and tradition that touches every aspect of Central Kentucky and beyond, and the decision to cancel racing is agonizing for our staff, our many loyal fans and our horsemen,” said Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason in the release.
“During the past several weeks, we have exhausted all avenues for safely conducting our Spring Meet,” Thomason said. “Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have diligently worked with local, state and national partners in health and government to ensure our actions are the most responsible we can take. We all find ourselves in uncharted territory, but nothing is more important to Keeneland than protecting the health and safety of our athletes, stable employees, horsemen, patrons, track employees and the community at large,” he said.
“During this time, we all need to take care of each other,” Thomason said. “In light of the cancellation of our Spring Meet, Keeneland will focus its attention and energy on identifying ways in which we can offer support and aid to the Central Kentucky community and horse industry. We look forward to a time when all of our communities can come together once again to celebrate racing at Keeneland.”
Patrons who purchased tickets for the Spring Meet will automatically be issued a full refund. Patrons will receive an email notification confirming the refund. Credit card purchases will be refunded to the card used for purchase. Refunds should be received within a few days of the confirmation email, though patrons may experience a slight delay due to the high volume.
Keeneland also said it will keep its stabling area open but no more horses will be allowed to ship in.
“The track will work with those who are caring for the horses to provide the necessary protocols and guidance to create the safest environment possible,” Keeneland said. Keeneland recommends that all horsemen not currently at Keeneland remain in place at the tracks and training facilities at which they are currently stabled.
The track is closed to non-essential personnel; authorized owners, trainers, stable workers and veterinarians must pass temperature checks to be allowed on the grounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.