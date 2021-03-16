Senior guard Kelsey Kennedy scored 19 points to drive host Ohio County past Muhlenberg County 58-42 in a first-round game of the girls’ 10th District Basketball Tournament on Monday night at Ohio County High School.
The Lady Eagles (11-8) jumped ahead 14-3 after the first quarter and put the game away with a 19-9 third-quarter run.
Shalby Probus drained four 3-pointers and added 13 points for Ohio County, which also got 12 points from Heaven Vanover.
The Lady Mustangs (2-13) were led by Jaycee Noffsinger, who scored 12 points.
Ohio County will meet top-seeded McLean County (9-8) at 6 p.m. on Thursday for the championship.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 3-10-9-20 — 42
OHIO COUNTY 14-11-19-14 — 58
Muhlenberg County (42) — Noffsinger 12, Lynn 9, Boggess 9, Stewart 5, Browning 4, Duvall 2, Proffitt 1.
Ohio County (58) — K. Kennedy 19, Probus 13, Vanover 12, Embry 8, Gaddis 3, Bullock 3.
11TH DISTRICT
MEADE COUNTY 73, CLOVERPORT 11 — The Lady Waves had no trouble with the Lady Aces in an opening-round game of the 11th District Tournament at Hancock County High School in Hawesville.
Meade County improved to 12-7 with its fourth consecutive victory. Cloverport’s season ends at 7-12.
The Lady Waves take on the winner of Tuesday’s Breckinridge County-Hancock County game at 6 p.m. on Thursday for the championship.
12TH DISTRICT
BUTLER COUNTY 56, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 47 — The Lady Bears turned back the host Lady Raiders in the opening round of the 11th District Tournament at Trinity High School in Whitesville.
Butler County (9-5) is one of the hottest teams in the region, having won four in a row and six of their last seven. Trinity’s season ends at 4-14.
The Lady Bears will meet Grayson County at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the title game.
GRAYSON COUNTY 53, EDMONSON COUNTY 46 — The Lady Cougars battled past the rival Lady Cats to win a first-round game in the girls’ 12th District Tournament at Trinity High School in Whitesville.
Grayson County (12-9) advances to Thursday’s championship game matchup against Butler County.
Edmonson County, the 2020 12th District champion, closes out its season at 6-14.
BOWLING DC GIRLS WIN REGION; DC BOYS 2ND
The Daviess County High School girls’ bowling team captured the 1st Region Bowling Tournament team title over the weekend at Cardinal Lane Strike and Spare in Paducah.
The Lady Panthers, who entered the competition as the fourth seed after seeding games, knocked off No. 5 seed and host McCracken County in the quarterfinals before upending top-seeded Graves County in the semifinals. DC then defeated sixth seed South Warren in the championship match to claim the regional title.
Apollo topped Ohio County in the first round before falling to No. 2 seed Barren County in the quarterfinals.
On the boys’ side, Daviess County entered as the second seed before knocking off No. 10 seed Barren County and third-seeded Apollo to reach the championship match. However, top-seeded McCracken County was ultimately too much to overcome.
Apollo reached the semifinals after knocking off No. 6 seed Greenwood, which advanced out of the first round with a win over No. 11 Owensboro Catholic.
No. 8 Ohio County ousted No. 9 Owensboro in the opening round before falling to McCracken County in the quarters.
Individually, DC’s CJ Snyder earned the top seed and finished second after losing to McCracken County’s fourth-seeded Elliott Wilson, 230-222. Apollo’s Tyler Head was the third seed and lost to Wilson in the opening match, 220-174.
For the girls, DC’s No. 4 seed Maddie Phelps topped Henderson County’s Maggie Johnson, 247-174, before losing to the eventual region champion, Barren County’s Chloe Tooley, 178-174.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.