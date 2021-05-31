It has been in the background for a little while, but a new recruiting model has moved more to the front over the last year or two.
It is a recruiting model in college basketball that goes up against a program like the University of Kentucky head on.
UK coach John Calipari had a long Zoom conference with the media Friday and covered a range of topics. Calipari spent time realigning his coaching staff and following the transfer portal, which has been a ripe source of players across college basketball, and particularly for the Wildcats this spring.
The real recruiting rival, for the time being, is the G League. And top college coaches are well aware of that.
Calipari has mostly been able to get the players to Kentucky that could be good enough to make an immediate jump to professional leagues, but he and assistant coaches like Orlando Antigua were able to get them to Lexington for a year or maybe two.
Now, the G League has had more of an presence with six-figure contracts that could have a more significant impact on Kentucky’s recruiting efforts.
“We are also competing against other leagues trying to take high school players and pay high school players,” Calipari said. “We are not just competing against other colleges; we are competing against that too. Because the kids they are going after are the kids that we would recruit.”
While the retooled UK staff, along with a more active Calipari, has tried to figure out who certain young players are going to roll with in terms of college recruiting or going pro, this offseason has been an interesting study in what the most recent group of high-profile players is thinking.
Plenty of talented high school players have gone for pro contracts. Three more five-star recruits, including a UK special interest player in Jaden Hardy, have signed six-figure contracts with the G League’s upstart developmental program, and other players have joined the new Overtime Elite League.
Hardy was the top guard in the 2021 class, and he had gotten ample attention from Calipari from early in UK’s targeting cycle, according to media reports. There is expected to be even more potential G League traffic in the 2022 class.
The top of the latest Rivals.com 2022 rankings has five of the top seven players listed as thinking about the G League as well.
Jalen Duren (No. 1) and Chris Livingston are reportedly major Kentucky targets.
Calipari knows that UK has to be ready to shift quickly to respond to how recruiting targets might act or which direction they might go in at the last minute. And the Wildcats have been fairly adept at reacting quickly to changing recruiting scenarios.
The UK coach made more than passing mention of how UK can get the top players plenty of exposure in the one or two seasons they might be in Lexington.
And this was even coming off a 9-16 season that was the starting point for all kinds of changes in the last few months, which maybe more than anything signaled just how serious Calipari is about getting UK back on the top rung of college basketball in all facets, from recruiting, to staff, to play on the floor.
“The kids that fight through this end up making it and their brand is built over time,” Calipari said. “So, I don’t really think we’re competing. If a kid has an interest in that (big points, big minutes), he’s not coming to Kentucky. That’s just my opinion. If they look at this and see the overall picture, we call it the Kentucky effect. The shoe contracts are more, endorsements are more.”
The net impact of their play on NBA teams has been significant as well. Just look at players like Immauel Quickley, Julius Randle or Devin Booker. They got their base line for NBA success their enjoying now at Kentucky, and that’s what Calipari is trying to get the present day recruits to pay attention to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.