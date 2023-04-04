OWESPTS-04-04-23 UK BASEBALL DOM

Kentucky catcher Devin Burkes bats against Missouri during their baseball game Sunday in Lexington. Kentucky defeated Missouri 3-1.

 Morgan Simmons | UK Athletics

The University of Kentucky baseball team usually isn’t drawing national attention, but this squad has been roaring off to one of its best starts ever.

Kentucky baseball is 25-3, and sitting at 8-1 for its best SEC opening stretch ever. UK has landed in the top 10 of the latest NCAA baseball rankings. The SEC is absurdly talented with five baseball teams in the top 10.

