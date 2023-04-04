The University of Kentucky baseball team usually isn’t drawing national attention, but this squad has been roaring off to one of its best starts ever.
Kentucky baseball is 25-3, and sitting at 8-1 for its best SEC opening stretch ever. UK has landed in the top 10 of the latest NCAA baseball rankings. The SEC is absurdly talented with five baseball teams in the top 10.
UK was No. 10 in the D1Baseball rankings. The Wildcats were No. 9 in the Perfect Game USA rankings. Kentucky has the No. 1 spot in the RPI.
LSU is ranked No. 1 in the country.
Those are all major numbers for a program that didn’t have significant expectations at all this season.
Kentucky coach Nick Mingione usually doesn’t put win-loss projections on his teams. He doesn’t seem shocked that Kentucky’s record is so good heading into a mid-week home game with Dayton on Tuesday.
“What I did know is how competitive they were,” Mingione told reporters in Lexington on Sunday. “I had some people in the media group say you seemed really optimistic about your team this year and I think you guys know this, I am a positive person. But just being around these guys from the fall, the way they just went about their business. It’s hard not to give days away. It’s really hard and we just have a bunch of guys that have been really hungry and they haven’t given days away.
“The record, don’t know, but I just knew how competitive they were, and this team has just competed from day one and they’ve obviously done a really good job of making winning plays and doing the things it takes to win.”
The last time UK won its first three SEC series was in 2017, which was the last year UK made the NCAA Tournament.
“17 was a good year,” Mingione said. “That’s good company to be in.”
UK outscored Missouri 25-3 in sweeping last weekend’s series at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.
“I’m just proud of our team because these games are hard to win,” Mingione said. “It’s hard to win three games against an SEC opponent. It’s hard to win three games on a weekend.”
Kentucky has been cruising so far, winning 21 of its last 22 games, but the back half of its SEC schedule will be grueling.
UK has three-game series at No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Vanderbilt before the end of April. Kentucky hosts No. 9 South Carolina and No. 3 Florida on two May weekends, and travels to No. 10 Tennessee on a third May weekend.
The Wildcats will need more of the pitching balance that it has shown so far on SEC weekends to keep stacking up wins and giving themselves a chance to earn an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time in six seasons.
UK pitchers have held opponents to three or fewer runs in 20 of 28 games. UK has had a different winning pitcher in each of its eight SEC victories. UK made good use of its bullpen in the 3-1 win over Missouri on Sunday to close out the series.
“Jackson Nove got the huge strikeout (in the fifth),” Mingione said. “Then we took him out and Mason Moore got the one-pitch out. Each guy we kept bringing in helped out.
“They want to win. There’s a lot of guys that deserve more innings, and a lot of guys that deserve more at-bats, but they’ve been so unselfish, and they trust each other.”
