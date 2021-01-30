One of John Calipari’s biggest fears for this University of Kentucky basketball team has developed.
The UK men’s basketball program has been put on a 48-hour pause, including the cancellation of Saturday’s game against Texas at Rupp Arena, due to a combination of positive testing, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program.
The decision is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 and UK Athletics COVID-19 management requirements.
UK has been living in a bubble on UK’s campus for nearly the entire preseason and through its 5-10 regular season.
“If one of our guys gets it, we’re going to end up having to shut down because we’re doing stuff to bring them together,” Calipari said before UK lost at Georgia back on Jan. 20. “We’ve had some meals out. And again, trying to be at a social distance, but you’re eating meals, no mask. You’re in a room by yourselves.
The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. The health and safety of Wildcat student-athletes, coaches and staff remains UK Athletics’ No. 1 priority.
UK ticket holders will receive further communication via email, including if additional changes are made to Kentucky’s schedule throughout the season. Given the unusual nature of this season — specifically, the current unknowns related to postponed games getting rescheduled or canceled games getting replaced — UK Athletics appreciates the continued support, flexibility and understanding of its ticket holders.
For games that are canceled and not rescheduled, UK Athletics will evaluate credit and refund options for the ticket portion of payment at the conclusion of the season.
This is the first cancellation of the season for Kentucky. UK’s previously scheduled games against Detroit Mercy and South Carolina were postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols within those programs. Make-up dates for those games have not been determined.
