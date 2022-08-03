Open Practice

Oscar Tshiebwe speaks to the crowd at Tuesday’s telethon and open practice at Rupp Arena.

 UK Athletics Photo

LEXINGTON — Tuesday, the Kentucky men’s basketball team welcomed fans to Rupp Arena to watch an open practice and telethon to raise funds for victims of the mass flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams made appearances at the event, but it was the men’s team that took the floor for an open practice.

