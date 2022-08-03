LEXINGTON — Tuesday, the Kentucky men’s basketball team welcomed fans to Rupp Arena to watch an open practice and telethon to raise funds for victims of the mass flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams made appearances at the event, but it was the men’s team that took the floor for an open practice.
The event was sparked by an idea from guard CJ Fredrick who played his high school basketball in Kentucky at Covington Catholic and his teammates.
“This one hits home a little different for me being from the state,” Frederick said Monday. “Seeing the devastating things that happened, it immediately came to me and the whole team what can we do to help.”
“I just immediately kind of came up with the idea, but I really want to emphasize we did this as a team. I kind of came up with it first, but they’ve all been great too with bringing up ideas and everything.”
The event raised $2.4 million.
Open practice session
After going through routine drills, the Cats held a scrimmage. Standout performers from the scrimmage included Oscar Tshiebwe, who had a dunk and after an Adou Thiero steal, Jacob Toppin, who scored a fadeaway jumper, matched up with Tshiebwe and Daimion Collins, who converted on several dunks.
The team also went through a shoot-around and then held a question and answer session with fans in attendance.
More from this section
News and Notes
There were also a few pieces of news to break up the event. Point guard Sahvir Wheeler addressed the crowd and announced the men’s teams annual Blue and White Game will be played in Eastern Kentucky instead of Rupp Arena this October.
Exact details of where in Eastern Kentucky the game will be played have not yet been worked out, but Pikeville is a potential location.
Lance Ware did not participate in any of the on-court action as coach John Calipari announced he is nursing an injury.
Midway through practice, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few connected with the team on Zoom. He praised the Wildcats’ efforts to benefit Eastern Kentucky and then confirmed the Wildcats and Bulldogs will play a home and home series with Gonzaga.
Kentucky will head to Spokane November 20 and the Bulldogs will visit the Wildcats during the 2023-24 season.
Gonzaga has entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed each of the last two seasons. Few’s program finished as runner-ups losing to Baylor in the 2021 national championship game and reached the Sweet 16 last season.
This season’s game will be just the second all-time matchup between Kentucky and Gonzaga. The first came during the 2002 Maui Classic Invitational, where Kentucky earned an 80-72 victory led by an 18-point performance from Keith Bogans.
