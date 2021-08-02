John Calipari has gotten caught short a couple of times with his University of Kentucky basketball rosters.
Sometimes that was because of departures that weren’t expected or were ill-advised. Sometimes UK missed on certain recruits, who they couldn’t get to Lexington in the first place, or who underperformed once they were there.
Of the many lessons to come out of the COVID-19 2021 UK season debacle, Calipari for sure learned to look ahead this summer and get a major head start on the 2022 and even 2023 recruiting cycles.
Calipari is determined not to be undermanned again while he is coaching UK. Orlando Antigua, Chin Coleman and Jai Lucas have been charged with making sure that doesn’t happen as they were fixtures on the July evaluation period recruiting trail.
UK has a visit scheduled from 2022 5-star Cason Wallace, who is considered the best 2-way guard in that class by Rivals.com. Wallace also has a visit set with Texas, and has been linked heavily with Tennessee for awhile now.
UK has had visits from top 2022 recruits Dereck Lively and Brandon Miller.
Shaedon Sharpe is a 5-star 2022 guard considered a lock to commit to UK soon. Skyy Clark has already committed to UK.
DJ Wagner is the top ranked 2023 recruit, and Kentucky would really like to land him in Lexington. There are pretty strong family ties with Calipari in the Wagner recruitment, including his grandfather, former Louisville star Milt Wagner.
Of course, Calipari and UK made the smart and prudent move of recently offering Reed Sheppard, a 2023 star from North Laurel who is a double-UK legacy, the son of 1998 NCAA champion Jeff Sheppard.
Jalen Duren is the last major-interest, major-talent recruit to be still weighing his options in relation to Kentucky. Duren is expected to announce reclassification to 2021 and he is still considering UK, Memphis and Miami.
Duren has been projected as a top 10 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft way early looks at the subject.
So, you see, the UK staff has stayed active.
Sometimes in a long coaching tenure of big-time college basketball coaches there is some slippage in recruiting.
With Calipari and UK, getting top 5 to top 10 players is often the benchmark of being able to put together enough talent to make a run for a national championship in a particular season.
Since BBN wants to make a run for a national championship every season, getting those top 10 recruits is vital. Getting top 20 to 25 players can be viewed as unacceptable.
Calipari has gotten caught short a couple of times with his UK rosters, and he made it work most of those at least well enough to get a team into the NCAA Tournament.
That wasn’t the case in the difficult 9-16 season that is getting put further and further in the rearview mirror without the 2021-22 team even playing a game yet.
That is because Calipari and this staff have emphasized looking ahead this summer, and getting a major head start on the 2022 and even ‘23 recruiting cycles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.