The Kentucky men’s basketball team has set its 2023-24 non-conference schedule, head coach John Calipari announced Thursday. The 13-game non-conference schedule includes nine home contests at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, an away matchup at in-state foe Louisville and three neutral-site matchups.

The Southeastern Conference slate, along with television networks and game times will be announced at a later date.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.