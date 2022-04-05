Kentucky basketball fans/observers have paid special attention on Sunday to the fact that UK beat badly each of the NCAA championship participants during the regular season.
Kansas roared back to beat North Carolina for the NCAA championship, 72-69, Monday night in New Orleans.
UK dropped North Carolina 98-69 back on Dec. 18 in the Champions Classic in Las Vegas.
Kentucky turned a highly anticipated matchup at Kansas into an 80-62 rout on Jan. 29.
That was then, this is now. It seemed so long ago, that it is hard to think those convincing wins happened for UK, but they did.
The way UK looked at the end of its season two weeks ago didn’t really compare with how Kansas and North Carolina looked Saturday. Kansas handled a depleted Villanova in one semifinal Saturday. NC outlasted Duke and ended Coach K’s career in an epic Final Four matchup in the second game Saturday.
Kansas chased down North Carolina in the second half for the biggest comeback in a championship game Monday night, and it’s doubtful that UK would’ve made it a close contest with either team.
As mystifying as it seems, it was true.
Kansas and North Carolina progressed later in the season, and so did Duke. Kansas was playing better than any team in the country at the end. Kentucky stalled out, at the least, over the last couple of weeks it played.
That is a stark look at the Wildcats as they closed, but that also shows you the impact of losing on the first day of the NCAA Tournament to a 15 seed.
The stars were more numerous on the NC and Kansas teams, and they certainly were playing at a higher level than was UK at the end.
The Wildcats looked like they would be in New Orleans when they left Lawrence, Kan., with that huge victory. When Kansas and North Carolina got to NOLA, they looked like they had no holes in their respective lineups. They each brought stars and power players.
Kansas had the brightest stars and the most power in the end.
Armando Bacot kept his bad ankle good enough to be a force for North Carolina on Monday night. Bacot was the first player in NCAA history with six double-doubles in one tournament, and he reached that before halftime of the championship game.
It didn’t matter when Kansas had a size advantage the last two possessions, and it got the ball to David McCormack for baskets. Kansas also got going in the second half behind Christian Braun.
Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe cleaned up on National Player of the Year awards, including the Naismith Trophy on Sunday. He was definitely the most unstoppable player UK had at the end of the season.
Tshiebwe needed more help from some select UK teammates for all of them to reach the Final Four. That was the kind of help Kansas and North Carolina found plenty of during this NCAA Tournament.
