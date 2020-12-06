LEXINGTON
The University of Kentucky at least was able to put a fine ending to a football season that was brutal on the field and away from it.
UK ran into, around, and through South Carolina 41-18 on a chilly Saturday night that saw college football still being played throughout December because of COVID-19.
It was Senior Night at Kroger Field, and unless UK is offered and accepts a bowl bid, that would be the last time this important group to Mark Stoops plays football together for the Wildcats.
“Really grateful, we used that word a lot last week, we were desperately trying to finish the right way,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said. “Through a difficult, a trying season, they really laid it on the line.
“We weren’t perfect but we really played hard.”
UK finished 4-6 against an all SEC schedule, and could’ve been 5-5 had the Ole Miss game not slipped away in overtime.
“It is difficult to play a 10-game SEC schedule,” Stoops said. “Mentally it’s a drain. The pressure is immense, and it’s every day, all day. It takes a toll.”
UK honored 18 players before the game. It was a group that played a significant role in Citrus Bowl and Belk Bowl victories, the first 10-win season and winning SEC record since 1977, ended a 31-year losing streak to Florida, had the first win at Tennessee since 1984, and had five wins over ranked opponents and back-to-back blowouts of rival Louisville.
The Cats ended a third straight regular season with a win and helped give them some sense of accomplishment in a season tested their resolve both on and off the field.
The Wildcats had things to think about beyond what was on the football field all season long.
Kentucky offensive line coach John Schlarman and an All-SEC offensive lineman during his playing days at UK, died on Nov. 12 following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 45.
He was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma in the summer of 2018 and had been a complete warrior in his two-year fight against cancer, not missing a game through Oct. 17 this season and very few practices along the way.
To honor his fight, members of the offensive line have chosen to rotate No. 65, the number Schlarman wore as an offensive lineman at Kentucky. Schlarman was a four-year starter from 1994-97 and was named SEC All-Freshman in 1994, UK’s most outstanding lineman in 1995 and ’96, and first-team All-SEC in 1997.
Kentucky also shared the No. 22 jersey of linebacker Chris Oats, who has been battling a serious medical condition since May. A different UK player was choses each week of the season to wear Oats’ No. 22.
All of those things hung over this game, one of the best overall that the Wildcats played all season.
Kentucky had one of its best halves of football this season. The Wildcats put up 27 points and did a lot to stay ahead of the chains, as coaches like to say.
Against a seriously depleted defense, UK averaged 7.9 yards on 18 first down plays in the first half. UK finished with 9.3 yards a play on first down.
South Carolina clearly had its own problems. SC only had 16 available defensive players, per the SEC Network game crew. SC had 53 players dressed and available for the game, per SC media members.
Kentucky used some good execution against that defense to run for 291 yards while Terry Wilson passed for 201.
Wilson, who had some exciting games and his share of struggles during his Wildcat career, got his Senior Day moment when he made a fake and pretty much walked into the end zone for a 34-3 lead in the middle of the third quarter.
Wilson returned to play on Sept. 26 after missing most of last season with a torn patellar tendon in his left knee suffered Sept. 7, 2019 against Eastern Michigan. The injury required surgery and many months of difficult rehabilitation.
AJ Rose also had a productive last home game. The senior running back moved into the top 10 on UK’s career rushing list with 101 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
“I’m just blessed to play, I take it for what it is,” Rose said.
The offensive line, which had a core senior group, set up a Chris Rodriguez 79-yard touchdown run to finish off South Carolina.
“You can’t say enough about those guys, that was a special group,” Stoops said.
He was talking about the offensive line, but there were plenty of guys trying to make the last game at Kroger Field as special as they could.
