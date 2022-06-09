Oscar Tshiebwe made it back from visiting family in Congo earlier this week, and it was cause for celebration and relief.
Tshiebwe was the headliner when all of the Kentucky Wildcats showed up for their first workout together Tuesday in Lexington. This was the first real sign that UK’s roster building for 2022-23 has been completed.
The rebounding machine and national Player of the Year, Tshiebwe is the biggest reason for hope and optimism for this UK team that will be bonding and building this summer on UK’s campus.
That he wanted to return for a second season with the Wildcats showed a lot about his own self-view, and how he thought UK could grow and thrive just as his game should on one of the better teams in the country next season.
Tshiebwe’s return likely gave his teammates a ton of confidence, and increased the belief that this team can have for each other.
Guys like Jacob Toppin and Daimion Collins would certainly feel secure with their decisions to return in light of what Tshiebwe has done by coming back to Lexington.
Collins, who looked slightly heavier in the photograph put up Tuesday of the team together, made his decision to return not long after the season ended. The 6-foot-9 leaper knew he had plenty of work to do both on his level of play and making his body stronger, and coming back to a national contender would be the near perfect place for those things.
Toppin announced his return late in this process, but it was a certainty that he would be back for a senior season which could be kind of spectacular. Toppin’s improvement, along with Lance Ware, would make UK more formidable inside. Ware is also a rare UK player who is returning for a year three in the program. Chris Livingston is a 6-7 freshman who was a top 10 signee and will also be working for playing time at forward.
CJ Fredrick, who’d become a forgotten man as he sat out last season with a hamstring injury, was also in the news. Fredrick, one of the best 3-point shooting guards in the country at Iowa, has been cleared to make the trip to the Bahamas in August, and he got the go-ahead to start building toward full workouts with the team.
Fredrick will join the other new guys incorporating in on the perimeter and in the backcourt. Cason Wallace is another top 10 freshman guard. Fast-rising prospect Adou Thiero went with the Cats during the late signing period. UK also added a top transfer in Antonio Reeves Jr., who ranked among the top 20 individual scorers a season ago at Illinois State averaging 20.1 points per game.
Sahvir Wheeler will be around to guide, guard, harass and try to improve his teammates in the backcourt for a second straight season.
Finishing off this busy few days for UK, it became official that the Wildcats had a new assistant coach in K.T. Turner, who specializes in player development and recruiting in Texas.
Getting this team ready to play in the Bahamas in two months is the priority now, and that could put down a foundation for some good things on down the road.
