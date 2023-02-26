LEXINGTON — Kentucky extended its winning streak to four Saturday in dominant fashion as it defeated the Auburn Tigers 86-54 at Rupp Arena.
The win moves UK to 20-9 overall on the year, 11-5 in SEC play and one win away from clinching the No. 3 seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament. Auburn dropped to 19-10 and 9-75 in SEC play. Bruce Pearl’s Tigers came into Saturday’s contest ranked 33rd in the NET rankings making the victory a Quad 2 win for Kentucky.
“I’m happy for these guys. And you know what else? I’m just so happy for our fans that we’re promoting and pushing,” UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. “That building was packed. You don’t think that has an impact on the game? It absolutely does have an impact on the game.”
Kentucky’s victory came without guard Sahvir Wheeler, who missed his sixth straight game with an ankle injury, but the Wildcats did get CJ Fredrick back after the senior guard missed five games with a rib injury. Fredrick played seven minutes off the bench in return but did not score.
Oscar Tshiebwe led the Wildcats in scoring with 22 points. He was joined in double figures by Antonio Reeves (21) Cason Wallace (18) and Jacob Toppin (13).
Tshiebwe pulled down 17 rebounds to record his SEC-leading 16th double-double of the season. He also kept 6-foot-10 forward and Auburn’s leading rebounder Johni Broome off the glass as the Morehead State transfer grabbed just one rebound on the day. Toppin recorded his seventh double-double of the year by adding 12 rebounds while Reeves knocked down four three’s in the win.
UK shot 32 for-57 (56.1%) from the field while shooting 8-for-13 (61.5%) from three in the blow out victory.
“We kept running today. We didn’t stop. We wanted this game to be fast. That’s how we play offensively,” Calipari said. “I can’t imagine we’re not in the top 10 in the country offensively, how we’re playing. They’re getting it.”
Auburn was led in scoring by Jaylin Williams with 13 points. He was joined in double figures by Broome who added 12 points.
We were ready to play. You could tell early we had a good game plan and then with about three or four minutes left to go in the first half, things just unraveled a little bit and then our guys just didn’t stay together,” Pearl said postgame.
More from this section
“Auburn was not competitive at all tonight.”
The Wildcats jumped out to a 24-18 lead with 6:59 left in the first half behind a 10-for-15 start from the field, which included 10 early points from Tshiebwe and a perfect 3-for-3 start from three point range as Wallace, Reeves and Adou Thiero all canned early three’s but Auburn quickly stormed back with a 7-0 run capped off by a Williams put back dunk to take a 25-24 lead with 5:24 left in the half.
Auburn’s 7-0 run would not phase the Wildcats as UK went on a 15-4 run to close out the first half, highlighted by threes from Toppin and Wallace, giving the home team a 40-29 halftime lead.
“I think it was our defense that really did the job for us,” Wallace said of Kentucky’s strong finish to the first half. “Locking down on defense and leading to transition points. We were getting a lot in transition this game.”
Kentucky would pick up its hot finish to the first half after halftime as it opened the second half on a 9-2 run to take an 18-point 49-31 lead with 15:18 left and would keep its put on the gas as Reeves hit a three and a deep two on back to back possessions to extend UK’s lead to 22 at 59-37 with 11:23 left.
UK’s hot start to the second half would suck the life out of the Tigers. Kentucky went on to finish the game on a 27-17 run to close out a blowout victory. The 32-point win gave the Cats its largest margin of victory in SEC play this season.
“Getting big leads and keeping it is something that we’ve struggled with earlier in the year. But now that we know that we can do it, we’re going to try to keep doing it,” Wallace said.
“That’s all we were talking about. Don’t let up. Gotta keep playing throughout the whole game.”
Kentucky will be back in action to tip-off the final week of regular season play Wednesday for a Senior Night battle with the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rupp Arena. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.