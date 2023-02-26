LEXINGTON — Kentucky extended its winning streak to four Saturday in dominant fashion as it defeated the Auburn Tigers 86-54 at Rupp Arena.

The win moves UK to 20-9 overall on the year, 11-5 in SEC play and one win away from clinching the No. 3 seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament. Auburn dropped to 19-10 and 9-75 in SEC play. Bruce Pearl’s Tigers came into Saturday’s contest ranked 33rd in the NET rankings making the victory a Quad 2 win for Kentucky.

