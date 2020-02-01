The last time Auburn and Kentucky met on the basketball court, UK was denied a trip to the Final Four.
That happened at the end of March 2019, in the Midwest Regional final in Kansas City, with an Auburn team that was on a major streak shooting the basketball prevailing over UK, 77-71, in overtime.
This matchup will have less overall drama attached to it, of course, but this is an important contest for both teams with where each may ultimately finish in the SEC and what their respective seeds could look like in the 2020 NCAA Tournament.
This game will not be any less intense than what UK faced last Saturday at Texas Tech. ESPN College GameDay will be live at Auburn for the first time in school history, which means Auburn fans will have all day to get ready for the 5 p.m. tipoff.
UK coach John Calipari wants his team to continue being road warriors after having found success away from Rupp Arena several times this season.
The Cats are 3-1 in true road games, including wins at Texas Tech in overtime and Arkansas.
“You can look at playing on the road and be inspired by it or you can be overwhelmed by it,” Calipari said Friday in Lexington. “You can be excited about playing on the road and have fun with it or you can be, ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve got to go into that environment.’ ”
Immanuel Quickley said he views playing tough road games as motivation.
“It’s easier to get pepped up for that type of game,” Quickley said. “Arkansas was really good. The floor was actually shaking in warmups when the music was playing. When Coach Cal got tossed, I had to put hands in my ears because it was so loud. I think it’s really prepared us for Auburn.”
Auburn was the last power conference unbeaten left standing, running its record to 15-0 before losing back-to-back road games to Alabama and Florida two weeks ago.
The Tigers lost their top three scorers from last season — Bryce Brown, Jared Harper and Chuma Okeke — to the professional ranks, but Bruce Pearl has put together a team capable of another deep NCAA Tournament run.
“Different players but they play the same,” Calipari said. “They play hard. Bruce (Pearl) has got them doing what they do. They’re tough on baseline out of bounds. If you get it in, they’re tough on sideline out. They run their little actions into isos and, you know, different ways of getting easy baskets.”
Auburn likes to disrupt things with its backcourt, which is led by J’Von McCormick and Samir Doughty, who combine to average 25.9 points per game.
The Tigers don’t shoot quite as well from outside as last season, dipping from 38.1% to 31.4%, but they are strong inside. Austin Wiley is averaging 10.1 points and 9.2 rebounds a game. Auburn ranks 25th nationally in offensive rebounding rate and seventh in free-throw rate.
“They really play tough. They play physical,” Quickley said of Auburn. “They play fast, as usual. Shoot a lot of 3s, as usual. It’s a really tough place to play. Everybody’s better at home, so they’ll be really fired up to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.