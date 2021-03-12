NASHVILLE, Tenn.
It wasn’t a surprising end for the University of Kentucky.
UK fought its guts out to get out of a mile-deep hole it dug for itself, then left the door open just enough for Mississippi State.
While Miss. State didn’t necessarily have the most ‘high-profile’ roster on the floor, it had one that knew how to execute with a game on the line in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.
Miss. State prevailed 74-73 over the Wildcats in what for them has been a rare Thursday matchup in this event. For Kentucky it was a finish that was a little stunning in its finality but certainly not shocking considering the ‘body of work’ it had put together.
The Wildcats finished 9-16, their worst win total since 1927, and their first losing season since 13-19 in 1988-89.
That season was the last for the ill-fated, NCAA scandal stained Eddie Sutton era. That 88-89 team had a lot of baggage to deal with.
This team had plenty of things to maneuver around that were out of its control as well. COVID-19 caused disruptions and delays. UK didn’t have its customary summer and fall bonding time, which clearly has to be one of the most important factors in developing a John Calipari one-and-done basketball team.
COVID caused Rupp Arena to be at a greatly diminished capacity, along with Bridgestone Arena, and there were no roars of the crowd to help push the Wildcats.
The NCAA Tournament field will be announced Sunday, and UK will not be in it for just the third time since 1991, not including the 2020 season.
In a strange irony, UK’s season ended on March 11, just like in 2020, when the SEC tournament and a little later the NCAA tournament, were canceled.
“At the end of the day you got to win games and you got to be tough and you got to play winning basketball, not just basketball,” Calipari said. “We were never able to get fully engaged in that.
“All these kids have been through, and they never stopped, they gave us an effort every night in practice, every game. We were lacking and flawed in different ways as a team, but they fought.”
Well, not so much in the first half of this game, which was difficult to understand, since getting on some kind of run in the SEC tourney and winning four games in four days was the only way to get in the NCAA Tournament.
The Wildcats couldn’t handle physical teams all season. Miss. State jammed the ball to its big men, Abdul Ado and Tolu Smith, each in the 6-11, 250-pound range, and they scored at will in the first half.
“The way we started the game was so disappointing. Basically we got punked. I mean, they’re plus-15 rebounds,” Calipari said. “In the first half, we just stood behind the post. We don’t weigh enough, we’re not tough enough. They would turn shoulders into you, elbows into you, move you, and just lay the ball in.”
Kentucky for the first time this season seemed to be in surrender mode as the deficit grew and it got pushed around more throughout the first half.
The game was lost in the first half. The Wildcats let go of the rope.
After some soul searching at halftime — probably at a loud decibel level — and staring at a 44-30 deficit, Kentucky got things going after the first five minutes of the second half.
The Wildcats tried to go more at Miss. State inside, and that helped some. What helped more was Dontaie Allen remembering what he did the first time UK played at Miss. State and won in double overtime.
Allen dropped seven 3s in Starkville. The redshirt freshman shooter got going again, making three 3-pointers in a 4-minute span to get UK back in the game. Allen’s sixth 3 gave UK its first lead (65-64) with 6:22 left.
That would also be Allen’s last 3 in a 23-point game, although UK would build a 71-66 lead on a Davion Mintz 3.
From there, UK entered its own personal horror time — the last four minutes of any game against a quality opponent.
During that nightmare phase, UK made only one field goal in the last 4:28. UK also watched Iverson Molinar knock down a couple of open 3s, then saw Molinar hit two free throws with 7.1 seconds left that gave Miss. State a 1-point advantage.
This was where UK had the chance to make up for all those missed late-game situations where it didn’t get the job done. There was plenty of time. Was there anybody who could keep UK’s season alive till at least Friday?
Allen or Mintz were the most likely candidates, since they’d been hitting from the outside. Going inside wasn’t a sure option with Olivier Sarr as the only potential scorer.
Allen had a 3 from the right wing that had a chance, but went off the back iron.
UK’s season was over a couple of seconds later.
“We got to have winning plays,” said Mintz, who scored 16 points and passed for eight assists. “We just didn’t have enough. It came to bite us toward the end. I just felt like they wanted it more than us the last couple minutes. They were executing exactly what their coach had for them.”
Getting the right things done on the court was never a strength for this UK team. Not having much experience was a factor, so was not having a point guard who could perform at a decent level.
UK got very little out of its 2020 freshman class in this game. BJ Boston didn’t score and neither did Devin Askew. Isaiah Jackson got seven points before he fouled out.
This was one of the few times that Calipari couldn’t get his roster put together well enough to win.
At least with this season mercifully closed, UK can start looking for better days.
