Kentucky had a fine chance to improve its NET ranking, maybe its best chance of doing some NCAA Tournament resume repair.
The best chance maybe for the rest of this season, actually.
Kentucky had a Kansas team that was reeling some coming to Rupp Arena. Kentucky figured to have a good chance at getting a major win because it had been playing better, and it would have a large, loud crowd at home that had been anxious for something to get crazy about this whole season.
A full 30 minutes before game time the energy building was building in Rupp like one of the games in the old days. By old days, I mean in the last couple of decades.
There certainly hadn’t been so much heat in Rupp since COVID left the place a shell of itself in the 2020-21 season.
On Saturday night, was a loud and beautiful thing to see.
What that packed house got to see was No. 9 Kansas on top of a 77-68 score that left UK 14-7 and still seeking a second Quad 1 win to help its NCAA resume.
Kansas did what a top 10 team should do to secure one of its toughest victories of the season. Kansas figured out Kentucky was weak defending ball screens, and KU attacked that weakness. Kansas knew it needed additional rebounders on the floor to offset the impact Oscar Tshiebwe can make on the glass. Kentucky got four offensive rebounds and Kansas had 26 defensive rebounds.
Kentucky had zero second chance points, as in none.
Kansas needed to make shots down the stretch, when Kentucky was trying to claw its way to the lead, and KU hit every big shot it needed.
“They deserved to win the game because they made three 3s down the stretch, they needed to make the plays and they made them,” UK coach John Calipari said. “Give them credit. They were physical. Their ball screen was really physical. Knocked us off point a few times.”
Kansas is a very good basketball team that has guys who can make shots all over the floor. KU coach Bill Self and his staff knew were to hit Kentucky, where to get it off balance, and the Wildcats couldn’t get up and over Kansas.
Rebounding and defending helped Kentucky to win four straight games after an utterly flat loss to a bad South Carolina team. Kentucky got used on pick and roll actions, which has become normal for the Wildcats this season.
A new problem became apparent with UK getting hurt on the glass. Kansas outrebounded UK 34-29, but the offensive rebounds and second chance opportunities were glaring. Tshiebwe had nine rebounds and 18 points to lead UK.
“There were times I was floating around the perimeter, I could’ve crashed more,” said Jacob Toppin, who had 14 points and four rebounds.
Kentucky now has to keep from crashing itself. UK has performed well enough to win just one of the games against upper-level teams in the country, teams that will likely be factors in the NCAA Tournament.
The Wildcats will face No. 4 Tennessee again in Rupp Arena on Feb. 18, and No. 15 Auburn on Feb. 25, but those are the high-profile chances to get moving up the NET rankings, where they’re No. 33.
Kansas entered this game on a 3-game losing streak, but it was good enough to impose its will on Kentucky in front of a crowd as loud and involved in the game as there had been in Rupp in some time.
Kansas is a top 10 team and played that way. Kentucky is trying to re-establish itself, Calipari said that.
Kentucky will try to keep improving before going to Mississippi on Tuesday.
“Yeah, we took a tough loss, we made a few mistakes down the stretch that cost us the game, but we’re still together,” Toppin said. “We’re not going to separate now, we’ve been through worse, you guys know it.”
Kentucky has gotten better, but against the best opponents on the schedule, it is still stuck trying to figure out how to win.
There are 10 games left before the SEC Tournament.
