The University of Kentucky has played without a point guard all season. It’s cost the Wildcats more than a couple of times this year, too.
They have had somebody at the point guard spot. Lately, it has been Davion Mintz and Devin Askew handling the ball a lot out front.
But, a true point guard with an ability to go get baskets, get points or get the ball in the hands of somebody who can? That’s been lacking for large chunks of this season.
The Cats got bit again Saturday when they were going for their sixth straight win in the series over Florida. UK coach John Calipari had to call a timeout with 37 seconds left in what would be a 71-67 loss to the Gators.
Calipari knew he was looking at a possession in trouble when he took the timeout — which came with eight seconds left on the shot clock.
Olivier Sarr ended up with a missed 3-pointer that Florida rebounded. UF then made four free throws in the closing seconds to pull out a victory at Rupp Arena.
The Wildcats have had Askew at the point much of the season — out of necessity — since Terrence Clarke has been out.
Clarke hasn’t played since the loss at Louisville on Dec. 26.
Brandon Boston Jr. worked some at the point, but it took no time to figure out he wasn’t the answer.
Mintz has been the shooting guard, but he also has the most experience of any UK backcourt players, and he’s been better in tight situations.
That’s probably a little more responsibility than Mintz expected to have on this team with what was supposed to be the best freshman class in the country.
Mintz, and freshman Isaiah Jackson, have become the UK players that the team needs on the floor for as many minutes as possible. Jackson took himself out of contention with foul trouble.
Mintz has become the lone UK player with enough experience and confidence to make big plays late.
But his 21 points couldn’t save UK in this one.
The Wildcats needed a player who could recognize and decipher the Florida zone defense combinations that brought them to a standstill in the halfcourt.
“That 3-2 zone and zone press that got us out of synch,” UK coach John Calipari said. “They went zone, we got confused. We don’t have that guy out there that takes the ball and says, ‘I’m going to make this stuff happen.’ When your point (guard) is a little bit shaky because of how they are playing, then the rest of us are shaky. We’ve had that guy that would just go get a basket or go create something or go get a lob.”
UK couldn’t get the proper recognition on the floor to attack the zone.
“They were kind of staying compacted and we couldn’t get into the middle of the paint, so that was making it hard for us,” Jacob Toppin said. “We couldn’t figure out how to penetrate the defense, and that’s what affected us.”
It was not a good day for UK to be nervous, any player at any position.
The Wildcats saw Ole Miss, LSU and Tennessee all get beat Saturday. A win over Florida could’ve put UK in a position to grab the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament.
If UK had to win the SEC tourney to get into the NCAA Tournament, as the 8-14 Wildcats have to do, then winning three games in three days would be less hectic than having to get four wins in four days.
But, four in four looks clearly like what UK has to do, now that it’s 7-8 in the SEC.
Calipari was asked about working another game in this week as a replacement. He had given that some thought.
“Probably not now,” Calipari answered. “We had a top team, a top-ranked team that we had discussed, thinking about playing Thursday. But, you know what, let us just build some confidence.”
UK looked like it had been doing that, winning three straight games before Florida. Instead, Calipari said it was back to the drawing board.
Finding confidence, and somebody who can get enough done at point guard, should go on the top of that list.
