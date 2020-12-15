The University of Kentucky and Detroit Mercy just haven’t been able to get together on the basketball court.
The game, originally scheduled for Nov. 27 in the Bluegrass Showcase and then rescheduled to Tuesday, Dec. 15, because of COVID-19 safety protocols, was postponed a second time last week because of concerns with COVID-19 protocols and calendar logistics.
The postponement was strictly for testing and safety logistics, according to UK.
UK coach John Calipari gave a more thorough explanation last Friday, with the Wildcats preparing for a visit from Notre Dame on Saturday.
UK made a furious comeback against Notre Dame, losing 64-63 after trailing by 22 points at the half, which was the largest home halftime deficit in UK history.
“We knew we had to postpone it,” Calipari said. “Here’s where we are: After the 15th, we really have to be careful of who we’re playing, what the environment is. If anyone on the other team, after the 15th, becomes positive.
“Why is that? We have to be diligent to the point of saying, ‘Well, we can’t play that game.’ Can you tell me why that is? We can’t affect our league play. The most important thing for us is our league. So if any team we’re playing from here to the start of our league becomes positive — the staff or one player — and we’re not comfortable with the tracing or whatever, we’re just saying we can’t play it. We’ve got to be right for our league. I want to play as many games as I can, but our league is the most important thing for us.”
UK will face UCLA in Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. in the CBS Sports Classic.
The Wildcats then go to the University of Louisville on Saturday, Dec. 26. UofL has had some games effected by COVID.
UK opens the SEC schedule with a home game against South Carolina on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
From there, it will be a Tuesday-Saturday playing rotation through the rest of the regular season, unless there are postponements because of COVID.
“We’re playing 80% of our games right now,” Calipari said. “Eighty-percent of our games right now are being played. The safest place for all these athletes are on our campuses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.