The Kentucky Chrome 13 fast pitch softball team traveled to Birmingham, Alabama, Nov. 6-7 and returned to Owensboro-Daviess County with the 2021 USSSA Fall World Series championship. Kentucky Chrome 13 was the only team representing Kentucky in the tournament. Other teams in the field were from Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama.
Kentucky Chrome 13 finished the fall season with a record of 22-2.
Team members are Finley Beaven, Sadie Fruit, Adalyn Schroader, Lilly Scantland, London Jones, Harper Griffin, Sadie Morris, Ella Cundiff, Avery O’Bryan and Hunter Sparks.
Kentucky Chrome 13 is coached by Jarrod Schroader with assistant coaches Derrick Griffin, Jessica Morris, Whitney Sparks and Neal Schroader.
OHS PLAYOFF TICKETS ON SALE
Tickets for the Bullitt Central at Owensboro high school football Class 5-A regional championship game on Friday are on sale in Owensboro High School’s athletic office.
Tickets can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Tickets are $7. No passes will be accepted. A ticket is required for entry.
Tickets will also be for sale at the gate. Rash Stadium gates will open at 6 p.m., kickoff is at 7 p.m.
For more information, call the athletic office at 270-686-1084.
UK’s KINNARD EARNS CO-OFFENSIVE LINEMAN AWARD
Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in Kentucky’s 34-17 win at Vanderbilt, the league announced Monday.
Kinnard, a 6-foot-5, 338-pounder, played every offensive snap and graded at 88% in the Wildcats’ seventh win of the season. Led by the offensive line, UK amassed 236 rushing yards and 6.6 yards per attempt.
For the game, Kinnard had four knockdown blocks and 16 blocks at the point of attack, did not miss an assignment and did not allow any quarterback sacks or pressures.
WKU’S STERNS, ZAPPE EARN RECOGNITION
Western Kentucky wide receiver Jerreth Sterns has been voted a semifinalist for the 2021 Biletnikoff Award, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc. announced Monday. The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the season’s most outstanding FBS receiver in college football.
In 10 games, Sterns has accounted for 111 receptions for 1,368 yards and 11 touchdowns, leading the Hilltoppers in all three categories.
WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe was voted Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, as well. He is the first four-time winner of the weekly honor this season.
Zappe completed 34-of-42 (81%) passes for 482 yards and five touchdowns with an interception in the Hilltoppers’ 42-21 victory at Rice on Saturday.
HILLTOPPERS’ MCKNIGHT AWARDED WEEKLY HONOR
WKU Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight earned the first Conference USA Player of the Week award for the season, the league announced Monday.
Through three games, McKnight is averaging 21.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game as the Hilltoppers went 1-2.
