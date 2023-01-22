LEXINGTON
Antonio Reeves awoke Saturday morning and thought ‘I’m going to make a bunch of 3-point shots’ before the University of Kentucky hosted Texas A&M.
John Calipari awoke Saturday morning and thought ‘I wonder what we will look like if half the shots we take are 3-pointers?’
Maybe this was the Kentucky basketball dream land before UK went out and cranked up 32 3-point shots of the 67 shots it took in a back and forth 76-67 win over a tough Texas A&M squad Saturday afternoon in Rupp Arena.
More likely, Calipari has woke up on game days this season and didn’t know exactly who was going to make shots, where the offense was going to come from, and how was UK going to score?
With outside shooting being suspect most of the season, the only true offensive constant has been Oscar Tshiebwe. He scored seven points but had 17 rebounds. Reeves was the scoring machine for the Wildcats in this one, hitting for 23 points, making 5-of-11 3-pointers and going 8-of-17 from the floor.
In all, Kentucky was 11-of-32 from 3-point range. That was historical in itself for the Calipari era. UK hadn’t taken more than 30 3-pointers in a game since December, 2011, when it hit 12-of-33 in an 87-62 win over Tennessee Chattanooga.
Calipari wasn’t dismayed with the 3-point numbers. He’s always been a coach who wants his guys to shoot the basketball.
“They were open,” Calipari said. “If you play us this way, we’ll take the 3s. We can shoot poorly and still win, if we do the gritty stuff. We took charges today.”
Calipari seemed to make a pretty huge decision with UK’s lineups in this game.
Jacob Toppin and Reeves were not hesitant to shoot at all against A&M, and Toppin added 17 points, making 7-of-12 from the floor.
Of course, they are in the so called ‘winning lineup’ for Kentucky’s basketball team. That includes Toppin, Reeves, Cason Wallace, CJ Fredrick and Oscar Tshiebwe.
For a third straight game, UK went with that group, and it led the Wildcats to victory. That lineup outscored Texas A&M 41-27 in nearly 15 minutes on the floor together Saturday.
More from this section
“The biggest thing is you have to guard all five positions,” Calipari said. “You have to account for everyone on the court, and there’s one guy you have to focus on, No. 34.”
That would be Tshiebwe.
The attention that was paid to Tshiebwe by A&M left some perimeter guys open for either 3s or to drive. Reeves took advantage not long after he came in the game after the first media timeout, knocking down a 3 just 13 seconds after he got on the floor.
“They were doubling Oscar, a couple of guys left me open, I was able to relax and take my time out there, make open shots,” Reeves said, smiling the whole time in postgame interviews.
“It happened within the flow, I didn’t realize we took that many 3s. They were open 3s and we needed to take them. (Calipari) wasn’t surprised, he knew we had shooters. We hunt 3s and we look to shoot those. I could take my time and knock them down.”
Keeping the ball moving in halfcourt offensive sets has been more of a focus in recent weeks.
“The last two or three weeks making the extra pass,” Reeves said. “Just ball movement, it’s the best thing. If the ball is sticking it’s easier for the defender to guard. Whipping the ball, eventually somebody is going to get open for a shot or a drive.”
Reeves had a couple of those in the last two minutes, when UK was trying to get some distance from the Aggies. He made two floaters that kept the score differential in UK’s favor.
“I was taking my time to figure it out,” Reeves said of his runner game. “Just read the defense, and taking the best option.”
The options seem to be better for Kentucky now than they were more than 10 days ago. Kentucky looked close to finished after the loss to South Carolina on Jan. 10. Now, the Wildcats have won three straight, including at Tennessee, and head to Vanderbilt for a Tuesday night matchup that shouldn’t be a trap game. UK is
Calipari made a point to praise the fans in what was the loudest Rupp Arena had been for a game certainly this season. Maybe they were warming up for next Saturday night’s huge matchup with No. 2 Kansas.
Kentucky certainly gave the BBN something good to yell about this Saturday.
