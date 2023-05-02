A Kentucky Derby post draw can be without drama, and that seemed to be the case when they were pulling the magic pills mid-day Monday at Churchill Downs.
Forte figured to be made the morning line favorite, and he was after getting the 15 post with the first pill pulled. Todd Pletcher had to breathe a sigh of relief when his top runner drew outside of heavy traffic. Forte has won four Grade 1 races as a closer, and was made the 3-1 morning line favorite.
Pletcher and Brad Cox are two trainers who are trying to overwhelm the 20-horse field with numbers. They have seven horses in the Derby and five of the top 10 morning line choices.
Tapit Trice is another off-the-pace horse trained by Pletcher who won a thriller at the Blue Grass Stakes (G1), got post 5 and was made the 5-1 second choice. Kingsbarns, a stalker who won the Louisiana Derby (G2), will start from post 6 at 12-1 odds.
Pletcher was his typical neutral self when discussing the draw with media Monday. He wanted his horses to avoid any disadvantages that can come with the draw, but you can’t see how the race will go until they run it.
“The key for both of them inside will be the first step,” Pletcher told media about the start for Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns.
Cox’s top hope is Angel of Empire in post 14 and third-choice odds of 8-1. Verifying could try to set the early pace and will want to go out fast from post 2 at 15-1, the same odds as his stablemate Jace’s Road in 12.
Hit Show is in the dreaded post 1 and is 30-1 as the longest odds of any of Cox’s runners Saturday. Cox has chosen to take the positive path with the inside position of Hit Show and Verifying, and he’s thinking they can get good trips going toward the first turn.
Confidence Game drew post 4 and is coming in for this Derby following 70-day racing layoff. He has turned some heads with his morning training. Confidence Game put in a bullet work on Saturday at Churchill Downs, but even before that the horse’s odds dropped significantly in Las Vegas sports books.
Confidence Game was at 40-1 but his price dropped to 22-1 in the Nevada futures market last Saturday, per media reports.
Confidence Game has won twice at Churchill Downs, including a 1 1/16th-mile triumph in November where Rocket Can ran second. Confidence Game’s last race and last win was the Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park on Feb. 25. Rocket Can will leave from post 18, will be wearing blinkers, and is one of the longer shots at 30-1.
Now that the ‘drama’ of the post draw is done, the handicapping, guessing, second guessing, can all take over in figuring out where the best of the 20 Kentucky Derby starters will cross the finish line early Saturday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.