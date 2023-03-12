Vanderbilt outplayed the University of Kentucky in its opening game of the SEC Tournament on Friday evening.
Jerry Stackhouse outcoached John Calipari in Vandy’s 80-73 win over the Wildcats in Bridgestone Arena.
Vanderbilt played like a team that was desperate, that wanted to get in the NCAA Tournament, and it knew the only way there was to keep winning on lower Broadway.
UK needed to play that way if it envisioned a long run in the NCAA tourney.
Instead, the Wildcats missed half of their free throws, nine to be exact, and that was seven more than Vanderbilt missed. UK lost by seven points.
All of this, along with the injuries UK has dealt with most of the season, is a perfect formula for not surviving the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
You know, the NCAA Tournament that begins its round of 64 games on Thursday. Welcome to Selection Sunday, for those who celebrate.
Calipari spoke to the media as midnight approached Friday, and sounded like he was trying to convince himself this UK team might have a couple of more good games left in it before this season is finished.
“They play better when they’ve got nothing to lose,” Calipari said of Kentucky. “When we play that way we’re as good as anybody in the country. You’ve got to break through. Breaking through is your mindset. It’s a champion’s mindset, which is I’m making the plays I’m supposed to make, and we’re going to do this together. You trust your teammates.”
More from this section
That quality was lacking for UK defensively, allowing Vanderbilt guards like Ezra Manjon, who diced the Wildcats more than a couple of times going straight to the basket.
“We had breakdowns,” Calipari said. “You want to talk about some of the layups, there was miscommunication. The guy breaks through, he was supposed to be picked up, he wasn’t picked up. We had some of those.”
Kentucky hasn’t developed enough of a winning mindset in going 21-11. UK isn’t overly physical, hasn’t been good defensively and it doesn’t have a mentality that causes fear in their opponents.
“I told them at halftime, this is postseason play, this is what it looks like,” Calipari said Friday night. “I got to get these guys playing like we have this year, to where we’re walking into the tournament in that mindset of look, here we go together, let’s do something crazy. I got to get them to that.
“We had two good days here (Nashville) where I thought they were in a good frame of mind. We were fine until we got punched. That’s when we’re not what we need to be.”
Trying to figure out who these Wildcats are has been a season-long mystery, but they may just have one more weekend left with games to play.
“Amazing, at this time of year we’re still teaching and still talking them through stuff, getting them to visualize different things that are happening,” Calipari said.
UK will find out its seeding and first weekend destination for the NCAA Tournament later Sunday. With what happened late Friday night, it’s difficult to visualize Kentucky sticking around for more than two games in this NCAA Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.