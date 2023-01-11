LEXINGTON
Welcome to the bottom, Kentucky basketball.
UK, you should be mighty proud of yourself. The men’s basketball team that started this season projected as one of the best in the country managed to lose to one of the worst teams in major college basketball Tuesday night.
South Carolina 71, Kentucky 68. The last time South Carolina won at Kentucky it was 2009, Darrin Horn was the SC coach, Billy Gillispie was the coach at Kentucky. Digest all that along with your toast and coffee.
UK is now has a 2-game losing streak and has lost four of its last seven for a 10-6 record, 1-3 in the SEC. More shocking is that in the space of 17 games going back to last year’s NCAA Tournament, UK has had two of its worst losses in the Calipari era, and the all-time embarrassment of being a No. 2 seed falling to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s last March.
Kentucky made some moves late in the game to try and pull this out of the fire, and it had noise and energy from a Rupp Arena crowd that was smallish compared to the 19,000-plus that was listed as official attendance of a passionate group trying to get its team across the finish line.
Some of that noise was booing at different times during a long, tense night in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky fell behind 13-2. Then it was down 16-4. This was against one of the worst teams in major college basketball. South Carolina started the night at No. 214 in KenPom.com.
If Kentucky was truly a team that wanted to put the Alabama game in the trash bin, then the basic thinking had the Wildcats sharp and ready to trash South Carolina.
That never even got close to happening as UK fell to 10-6, 1-3 in the SEC.
More from this section
“We’ve got to be better than this, that’s on me,” UK coach John Calipari said. “I’m on a mission. The fans are mad, they should be, we lost at home, they should be mad. All I’m saying is be with these kids, they need you.”
South Carolina coach Lamont Paris has a now 8-8 team that had gotten beat badly by Tennessee last Saturday. South Carolina scored 42 points in that 85-42 loss. SC had that by halftime at Rupp Arena.
Paris had a good game plan that he developed by watching how Alabama attacked UK’s Oscar Tshiebwe in its 78-52 win over the Wildcats last Saturday in Tuscaloosa.
“I wanted to try to get into the ball screens and just, you know, it appeared in the last game that there was some maybe a little indecision on what they wanted to do on the ball screens,” Paris said. “That’s an outsider looking in, of course. So, I wanted to get into some ball screens, we probably ran more than what we normally do. But I also wanted to have Tshiebwe have to move and make decisions.”
Kentucky needs to make one major decision in being ready to play at the opening tipoff. Most of the guys involved from UK knew the opening minutes led to the terrible ending for the Wildcats.
“We went over the film, we had two good days of practice, we just didn’t carry it out,” said CJ Fredrick, who returned to action after a finger injury and scored 14 points. “I still have tremendous confidence in this team. We’re working really hard, it’s just not paying off. We weren’t ready to play the first five minutes. That first half just killed us. Maybe we’re not ready to play, I don’t know, it’s something we’re going to have to fix. It’s not a good feeling. There’s no worse feeling than coming out and not winning at home.”
Oh, there could be more bad times coming as soon as UK’s next game, Saturday at 11 a.m. at No. 5 Tennessee. UK could be looking at a 3-game losing streak by the middle of Saturday afternoon.
“Today was a sense of urgency,” Calipari said of the approach for South Carolina. “So now we got the next one. It’s a hard game up at Tennessee. They’re really good. All right, let’s go. Let’s see where we are. You just keep marching.”
So, there could be even more bottom for UK to climb up from, if it can at all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.