On the lonely first Thursday night of the NCAA Tournament, University of Kentucky fans only thought they had it bad.
The Wildcats were the No. 2 seed in the East Region when the first round of the tournament tipped off. Before midnight, they were undone by No. 15 Saint Peter’s, which sank a lot of brackets and broke a lot of hearts where UK was concerned.
Then, Saint Peter’s kept playing, beating Murray State to reach the Sweet 16. Purdue fell victim next, with Saint Peter’s earning the first trip to the Elite Eight for a No. 15 seed.
It finally took a top-end North Carolina to end the dream for the Peacocks, 69-49, on Sunday in a game that once was supposed to be an all-world matchup between UNC and the Wildcats.
That leads to where the fans of those Wildcats are now.
After more than a week of disbelief that their season was over, BBN had a nightmare Final Four placed in front of them, with blue bloods North Carolina, Duke, Kansas and Villanova going to New Orleans.
There are conflicting emotions aplenty for BBN in all of this. UK dropkicked UNC on a neutral court, and Kansas on its home court in regular-season games that seem long ago now.
Kansas heads to the Final Four with the lead in all-time wins in college basketball, now standing at 2,355 after it completed its run through the Midwest Region. Kentucky held that honor at 2,353 until Kansas beat Providence in the Sweet 16 on Friday.
Kentucky, which had “winningest program in college bball” written in its official Twitter bio before Kansas’ win, removed the words by the end of the night. Jayhawks fans were quick to point out the change.
Kansas and Kentucky have been in this winningest program race for a lot of years, with Kentucky nabbing the title during its national championship run in 1995-96 and successfully defending it for 26 years.
This blue blood Final Four has all the teams converging on New Orleans, which is where Kentucky won its last national championship in 2012. The vibe in NOLA has been good for UK before, clearly, and a return trip was believed to be a reachable goal.
The Duke presence over this Final Four has been enormous for a few weeks, and now we’re going to find out how much more it can dominate the landscape.
The run-up for Coach K and Duke will be endless — last weekend was just the warmup folks — which will add to the angst. The history between Duke and Kentucky has been significant, and Mike Krzyzewski has been in the middle of so much of it.
A narrative working recently has called a final national championship for Coach K at Duke a storybook ending kind of thing for college basketball. Duke isn’t hated as much as a program nationally as it once was, and Coach K is now beloved, or something like that.
It’s doubtful in this longitude and latitude there will ever be much or any love for Duke. That school and UK have been chasing basketball greatness for way too long to be friends. Duke ended up winning the 2015 national championship that was supposed to cap Kentucky’s 40-0 season.
This was a March that began with such promise for UK. It earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and had a path that was not overly daunting considering how strong it looked in January. There was the shocking first night of the 64-team tournament for UK. After the loss, the fan base got going on John Calipari, then the Coach Cal defenders emerged, which showed some serious splintering had occurred, in real life, on social media.
And, now, a Final Four that will very likely end in a Coach K coronation as champion in the final game he coaches at Duke.
If they can, UK fans should probably just tune it all out for the next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.