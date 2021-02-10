Yes, this was another loss for the University of Kentucky. This one had a lot of hurt with it because of all the fight Kentucky showed, instead of being bowed, in the last five minutes of the game.
UK did display enough moxie, enough spirit, enough emotion, to think that it could make just the right number of basketball plays at the end to win.
Now, UK hadn’t instilled that confidence before during this horrid season of losses, but it was oozing through this time.
Except when it came time to make what would be the biggest basketball play of perhaps the entire season.
UK couldn’t get the ball to the guy it wanted (Brandon Boston Jr.) and Olivier Sarr had a pass intercepted, so Arkansas escaped 81-80 Tuesday at Rupp Arena.
Kentucky had 4.3 seconds left after Arkansas made 1of-2 free throws. After a timeout, the ball was inbounded to Sarr.
Sarr’s pass was picked off, and the game was over.
A major heartbreak for UK with not many chances for redemption left.
Kentucky fell to 5-13, 4-7 in the SEC. Think back and remember that UK started 3-0 in the league.
“Yeah, that ball was supposed to go to Olivier and then one of the guards and then we kind of didn’t get quite open,” UK coach John Calipari said of the final play. “But, we were also going to look at BJ (Brandon Boston Jr.), who was open, and we passed him up, if you know what I’m saying. If you look at it, it was supposed to go to either BJ. If he’s open, throw it. He was open. We didn’t, which is OK. We threw it to Olivier. Olivier is catching it and throwing it to somebody and we’ve got our best 3-point shooters out on the corners and the wings. So, that’s what we were trying to do.
“Let me just say this, guys. This team, that’s the best we’ve finished a game. So I’m like, I can’t be that upset.”
That is where things are for the Wildcats, they’ve become such a hard-luck team hadn’t been able to score that even getting close now is a glimmer of light.
This team has at least seemed to keep working, even if the end product hasn’t quite showed.
“They worked hard enough and had enough bad things happen to them. They deserve something good to happen,” Calipari told the team the two days before the Arkansas game. “But no one is giving it to you. You’ve got to take it. We got closer today to taking it.”
Boston made shots (4-of-5 from 3) and led UK with 17 points. He was one of five Wildcats scoring in double figures.
Sarr had a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds. Devin Askew and Davion Mintz each scored 11 points. Keion Brooks Jr. added 10 points.
UK made 14-of-26 from 3-point range for 53.8%. It was 10-of-17 in the second half for 58.8%.
Still, UK couldn’t get away with a win, which would’ve been its second in the last five games.
Instead, UK now has another few days of practice to get ready for a visit from Auburn. UK had enough problems when it lost 66-59 at Auburn back on Jan. 16.
The Wildcats can look to how Askew handled the team over the last five minutes, taking control of a late-game huddle by trying to be direct and encouraging.
He then followed that up with a fine pick-and-roll set up and lob to Sarr to cut Arkansas lead to 72-68.
Maybe UK will have some confidence from hitting those 3s, although it was 11-of-35 on 2-pointers.
It’s possible that getting this close to a win will help UK’s mental frame in the return game with Auburn.
“Always keep it positive,” Boston said. “I feel like this was a game where we grew and learned, we fought the last five minutes of the game.
“We can’t worry about the losses, we look at those as lessons.”
Unfortunately for UK, it can’t seem to get out of this losing classroom.
