The kids were happy on Saturday. Yes, some of these kids will be making millions of dollars playing basketball in a few years, but right now, they are still kids.
These kids for the University of Kentucky have needed some positive reinforcement for a few weeks now. They’ve needed something good to happen for them.
They needed, most of all, to win a basketball game.
They’ve been upper-level basketball players for quite a few years in their young lives, and they’ve been treated as such.
But that has guaranteed nothing for them at Kentucky this basketball season.
None of these Wildcats have had a normal Kentucky basketball experience. They didn’t get the summer of preparation, working out, playing pickup games together, spending legitimate time together being teammates.
With 3,075 fans allowed in a reduced-capacity Rupp Arena, UK’s team certainly hasn’t had the energy, the noise, the emotional and psychological push, that 20,000 or so fierce UK fans can provide in a tight game.
This crew has not gotten much in the reward department for their efforts.
They have still been battling in games — they haven’t quit — but they just haven’t been very good.
What this UK team needed the most was just seeing the numbers on its side of the scoreboard be greater than what’s on the other side.
The Wildcats got that thrill, 82-80, over Auburn on an early Saturday afternoon.
The look on UK coach John Calipari’s face was as much relief as it had been rampant frustration over the last few weeks.
“We’ve been making strides for three weeks, but you’ve got to have a reward at the end,” Calipari said. “And so, because all the hard work, all the extra conditioning they are doing, and shots, and then sacrificing for the team, you’ve got to have some reward, and you’ve got to win somewhere.”
That reward, small though it may seem, was the sixth win of the season. It is the day before Valentine’s Day in the middle of February.
Before UK tipped off Saturday, the NCAA Tournament selection committee put out its Top 16 reveal, setting the first look at the top 16 seeds as they would be if the college basketball season ended today.
Obviously, UK was nowhere to be found on that listing. Kentucky won’t be on any NCAA Tournament listing unless it wins the SEC Tournament.
The Wildcats have been too busy this season, seeing if they can simply score.
What happened in this game, for maybe the first time this season, was a couple of players got going for Kentucky, and it was able to take advantage.
Brandon Boston Jr. found a prime shooting spot for a much-improved 3-point jumper. Boston finished with 17 points, making 5-of-8 from 3. Boston also had four steals and passed for three assists.
Isaiah Jackson earned his battle scars in this matchup, getting a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, and was generally in the middle of the action all game long.
He made 5-of-8 shots from the floor and 8-of-11 free throws.
“He brought everything, he brought the scoring, he brought the intensity, the rebounding, and the defense,” Boston said of Jackson.
Boston has figured out more of what to leave behind with each game, each practice, each individual shooting session he has been in lately.
“He’s playing for his team,” Calipari said. “All the stuff you saw early on, which was like an AAU game, you’re not seeing it now. Now he’s playing for his teammates.”
One of Boston’s teammates who was not even on the squad last year came through big.
Davion Mintz had a turnover leading to the Auburn basket that made it 77-77 with under a minute to play.
Mintz forgot about the mistake and nailed a 3 that put UK ahead for good 18 seconds later.
That was a turning point as well in UK’s development.
“The one he made today, those are daggers,” Calipari said.
“It takes a unique guy, and I’ll tell you why: They can’t be afraid to miss the shot. That’s the one that will make it.”
In a season that has looked so lost so many times, UK found out a lot about itself on Saturday.
The Wildcats also found that sixth win that was looking like something way out of reach.
Maybe no UK team in a lot of years needed a reward as much as this one did against Auburn.
