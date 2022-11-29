LEXINGTON
The crowd was roaring in Rupp Arena on every opponent possession in the second half Tuesday night.
They were trying to will Kentucky on the defensive end to get stops, to make it impossible for the opponent to get any kind of offensive opportunity.
With the level of noise and excitement from a usually calm and quiet Rupp crowd, you’d have thought the Wildcats were locked in a top 10 matchup on a SEC game night in January.
No, this was late November, and the Wildcats were in a battle with … Bellarmine.
No. 19 UK struggled through a first half where at least one of its players admitted it didn’t know what was going on with Bellarmine’s defense.
The Wildcats got much tougher on defense, they actually guarded in the second half, and their overall talent took over for a 60-41 win.
Bellarmine was a road-weary team that had already seen Duke and UCLA before it got the chance in Rupp Arena.
It still had Kentucky befuddled on the offensive end in the first half as the teams were tied 21-21 at the break.
“The first half I think we were all confused, we never played against a defense like that, it was really kind of weird,” UK’s Jacob Toppin said. “At halftime we came together and figured out what we were going to do, we found the little gaps we could drive, kick and find open shooters. We started making shots and making plays.
“We watched how they played defense, but it was weird, we had to adjust to that. It felt like we couldn’t drive the lane from the top of the key, the only driving lanes we were getting were baseline. When they took that away we didn’t know what to do.”
That was just the way Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport planned it as he had developed his program’s playing style.
More from this section
“If it’s five one-on-one games, we’re not winning,” Davenport said. “We have to play incredible team defense. That’s how we teach them.”
Kentucky went more on the attack in the second half. It was guarding closer, forcing Bellarmine to use the entire shot clock and not get the open looks it had in the first half.
CJ Fredrick had some 3-point bailouts for Kentucky, then Toppin scored two straight baskets by attacking in the lane. UK went up 46-35 at the time.
Toppin had to realize he was a 6-foot-9 forward who can fly through the lane for acrobatic dunks, and he has to be a force getting in the lane to either finish or get fouled.
A player who was a matchup nightmare for anybody on Bellarmine’s team, Toppin should’ve had 25 points in a game like this. He finished with 12 points.
“We need probably more aggressive play from Jacob going to the rim in the first half,” UK coach John Calipari said. “He missed three two-footers. Second half, he drove and he made baskets. But you’ve got to do that when they’re being physical. We’ve got to get some easy baskets that way.”
Calipari has no doubt that Toppin’s mid-range game and his athleticism to get to the basket can be dangerous weapons for Kentucky.
“But it takes a grit to want to go in there and know you’re going to get bumped and pushed, and that’s where, the only way you can get comfortable doing it is doing it,” Calipari said. “He’s got to just go in there, and there’s going to be some car crashes. He is so much a better player. The grit is between him being special. You want to be special? Be that guy.”
Toppin has heard all this before from Calipari, but the senior knows he has to perform that way now to be the strongest player he can be for 5-2 Kentucky.
“Cal is absolutely right, that’s what’s going to make me a special player,” Toppin said. “He’s not letting me off the hook, he’s always going to be on my behind about it. I’m starting to get it, I’m starting to take the contact, I’m starting to play gritty, once I adapt to it I’ll be a lot better. It’s always tough to change but I’m always willing to change to be better.”
Kentucky had to flip a switch from the first half to the second against Bellarmine to finally subdue the Knights. It had to search for ways to get baskets. UK also had to make it impossible for Bellarmine to score.
Once the Wildcats did that, their Blue and White people in Rupp Arena were roaring their approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.