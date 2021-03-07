LEXINGTON

How nice it would’ve been if the University of Kentucky could’ve dialed up South Carolina for its first two dates in the SEC Tournament.

Really.

Instead, it will be Mississippi State for the Wildcats to start Thursday’s games at 11 a.m. CT in Nashville. UK is the eighth seed, while Miss. State is No. 9.

UK found a new version of itself on the basketball court on the final Saturday of the regular season.

South Carolina was woeful, and UK hammered the visitors, 92-64, to the delight of the reduced Rupp Arena crowd.

It was finally the ninth win of the season for the Wildcats, and they’ll go for double-digits in the W column in that Thursday opener against Miss. State. UK topped the Bulldogs 78-73 in double overtime to start league play.

The Wildcats put things together against South Carolina in maybe the most complete game they’ve played all season.

There was a stretch early in the second half when it seemed like old times for the Wildcats, like back when they could score with regularity and the second half of every game wasn’t a monumental struggle.

Davion Mintz was the torch for this string where UK went from a 41-30 lead to 58-39 over a span of nearly four minutes.

Mintz made five 3-pointers in that span, including three straight in a 42-second time frame. His third 3 during that stretch had to have been from 30 feet, and it got the folks here in full roar, or as full as possible with 3,700 in the building.

Mintz had a no-doubt feeling when he crossed center court and let the ball fly.

“I heard Cal saying ‘Easy,’ but I was like, ‘No, I gotta take this,’ ” Mintz said of his heat check 3. “I could feel that energy.”

The graduate transfer had his best all-around game with 20 points (6-of-11 from 3-point range), 7 assists and 6 rebounds. He also committed just two turnovers in 33 minutes working at point guard.

Mintz didn’t feel additional pressure being at the point full time. He trusted John Calipari’s decision to put him there.

“Whatever he needs from me, that’s what I’m going to do,” Mintz said. “And whatever this team needs from me, that’s what I’m going to do. If that means score the ball at a high level or find guys at a high level, that’s what I’m going to do. I feel like we made the best adjustment for the team and it’s working out.

“When the ball is in my hands and, honestly, and I get a few possessions, I just snap right back. So, I’m very comfortable at either spot I play at, on or off the ball.”

Mintz’ vibe must have rubbed off on BJ Boston, who went for 21 points, also hitting 6-of-10 from distance.

Maybe it was Boston’s hot start that got Mintz rolling, since the freshman made thee 3s himself in the first three minutes of the game.

It was a good to see a couple of guys score at least 20 points in the same game, during a season when it became nearly miraculous to have one player every three games get to that magic scoring number.

“Let me tell you why I stick with him,” Calipari said of Boston. “Every day I look in that gym — whether it’s after practice or morning — he’s in there. Here is the issue for him: It’s not mental, it’s physical. He’s physically not able to do what his mind is telling him to do.

“I’m trying to get him to make the easiest plays, catch-and-shoot, one-dribble pull-ups. But he’s never lost the fight. This stuff has been hard for him. And it’s also eye-opening to know as an individual player, man, physically, this thing, I’m not where I need to be physically.”

The final regular season game was really the first time this season that it felt like ‘old times’ for Kentucky. Old times in this case being the last two seasons, when the Wildcats only concern in early March was exactly what seed they would be in the NCAA Tournament.

Of course, UK never got on the floor for the SEC Tournament in 2020 because that was the front end of the COVID-19 outbreak that would change everything for everybody.

When UK steps on the floor Thursday for its SEC Tournament first round game, it will be opening the first actual day of festivities in Nashville. There is an opening game Wednesday between the two most bottom of the bottom feeders in the league, so for practical purposes, that game is a non-factor.

UK got a nice little reminder Saturday about how much fun winning, and winning big, can be on the basketball court. It got 41 points from two guards.

UK got a double-double and no foul trouble from Isaiah Jackson (13 points, 10 rebounds), and it got 15 points from Olivier Sarr.

All of that production will have to be duplicated, or close to it, for UK to do much good in Nashville.

“We finally got to take a break the last three minutes and just enjoy the game,” Jackson said. “And I feel like that’s a good momentum builder going into next week, the tournament and stuff. So, we’re just going to go out there and try to have fun and keep on doing what we’re doing.”