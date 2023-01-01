LEXINGTON
Kentucky beat Louisville badly on New Year’s Eve eve, just like the Wildcats were supposed to do. Cover the 23½ point spread? Well, that fell just a bit short.
The final was 86-63, Kentucky, at Rupp Arena.
This wasn’t a victory over a top-level major college basketball power, because that’s not what Louisville is right now. Kentucky was going to win this game because it is so, so, so much better than Louisville, it was more a matter of how close or not close the game would be.
But it was a victory that the Wildcats had to have for the mental health of their program — and some of the individual players within their program.
The way Kentucky looked, the way it played, the way it seemed to enjoy everything about the 23-point win was so different from when it left the court at Missouri.
That’s where so much went wrong in the middle of last week in an 89-75 loss at Missouri to open SEC play. Kentucky was ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25. That loss, coupled with the other high-profile losses in UK’s 9-4 season, may send the Wildcats out of the rankings in the first week of 2023.
“The early grind of what we went through, maybe we needed to go through it, we’ll see going forward,” UK coach John Calipari said. “My job is to teach them how to win games, I have not done a good job of that to this point obviously.
“I respect these kids playing here, it’s really hard. It’s really rewarding, but it’s hard. I said there’s a tax you pay to play here and coach here. You’ve got to be thick-skinned and tough.”
Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin each scored 24 points. Tshiebwe had his usual double-double with 14 rebounds. Toppin also added seven rebounds. If Tshiebwe and Toppin can combine for 48 and 21, or be in that neighborhood, that will float a lot of boats for the Wildcats, and they won’t have to worry about much more losing this season.
Toppin has been in an epic struggle with himself over the last few games. He scored 13 points in UK’s last four games combined. He hadn’t started since the UCLA loss, but heard his name called before the tipoff with Louisville.
“At Missouri I had him in my room, I hugged him and told him ‘Do you know how much I love you and how much I want you to do well? I can’t do this for you and you’ve got to get in a different frame of mind,’ ” Calipari said of a discussion he had with Toppin before that game.
The talking points didn’t take until the Louisville game.
“I was messed up mentally, I wasn’t thinking right on the court, I wasn’t fully on the court, so it was really hard for me,” Toppin said in a surprisingly candid postgame interview session. “I probably reached rock bottom. I focused on climbing back out of the hole I was in. I took a step forward today.”
Tshiebwe has learned a lot since transferring to Kentucky and earning consensus National Player of the Year honors last season. He doesn’t have it all figured out, but he’s found a good path to helping lead his teammates. Tshiebwe was there to help Toppin it seemed as soon as the team left Missouri.
“The one thing I know about Jacob, every time he hears a negative it affects his mind a little bit,” Tshiebwe said.
He also had a talk with Toppin.
“Sometimes there will be games where you’re not going to do great,” Tshiebwe told Toppin. “Go back in the gym, like I did after Missouri. After the Missouri game I went back in the gym at 2 a.m. and I was shooting free throws because I suck at free throws, I’ve got to get better. I told him back in the gym, if you’re not doing good sleep in the gym, move your mattress back in the gym, you shoot, take a nap, wake up again and shoot more.”
Maybe the good feelings Toppin had and the work he and Tshiebwe were doing brought a positive energy to the whole UK team.
“We were laughing, we were enjoying, we were having a good time,” Tshiebwe said. “I feel like today the vibe was different. We came out as a team. We came out with different energy. We were positive, we had nothing to lose.”
Kentucky wasn’t going to lose to Louisville on New Year’s Eve eve. Louisville was another bad team that Kentucky beat badly. That didn’t matter so much because Kentucky needed a big win over its rival, and the Wildcats got it.
The Wildcats have to feel good about how they approached this game, how they played, how they looked while they were dismantling Louisville.
There’s still plenty to fix for Kentucky, and the first week of 2023 will be big in seeing how it can progress from here. LSU will be at Rupp Arena on Tuesday. Kentucky will go to No. 9 Alabama next Saturday. Toppin, Tshiebwe and the rest of the Kentucky team will see if all the good stuff can travel with them from a big rivalry win over Louisville.
