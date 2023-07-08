CBS Sports will air select 2023 Canada Basketball GLOBL JAM games in the United States featuring the University of Kentucky men’s team. The Wildcats will represent the United States at the GLOBL JAM men’s tournament July 12-16 in Toronto.

All three of Kentucky’s GLOBL JAM pool play games will be televised in the United States on CBS Sports Network. Should UK advance to the gold medal game on July 16, CBS Sports Network will air that contest live as well.

