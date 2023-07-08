CBS Sports will air select 2023 Canada Basketball GLOBL JAM games in the United States featuring the University of Kentucky men’s team. The Wildcats will represent the United States at the GLOBL JAM men’s tournament July 12-16 in Toronto.
All three of Kentucky’s GLOBL JAM pool play games will be televised in the United States on CBS Sports Network. Should UK advance to the gold medal game on July 16, CBS Sports Network will air that contest live as well.
Team USA (Kentucky) will meet Team Germany on Wednesday, July 12 at 12:30 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network.
Kentucky will take on Team Canada on Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m. CT, but it will be tape delayed at 11 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
Kentucky will meet Team Africa on Saturday, July 15 at 12:30 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network.
The Gold Medal game (if Kentucky is playing) will be Sunday, July 16 at 7 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network.
The National Association of Basketball Coaches secured the agreement with CBS Sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.