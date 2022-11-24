LEXINGTON
Some folks out there don’t think games like North Florida do any good for the University of Kentucky.
Well, there may not be any trophies given out for 40-point wins like these on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, but a 96-56 win over the Ospreys was exactly what the home team needed after what UK went through last week.
The Wildcats fell from a No. 4 opening week perch in the Top 25 to No. 15 this week after a couple of losses that showed a lot about what UK is lacking early this season.
When they have faced top-level competition, UK has not performed well enough to win. UK was outmatched at Gonzaga. UK needs more practice. Everybody needs to learn more plays. Outside shooters need to hit.
“You have to play the kind of games we’re playing to find out what you have to work on,” UK coach John Calipari said. “Every time we broke down against Michigan State and Gonzaga they scored. Every time. That’s what good teams do. That’s why you got to play a good team and let them do that so you can get with your team and show ‘em on tape and say, You’re not beating anybody that’s good if we don’t get this right.”
All those matters weren’t going to be fixed with one blowout win over North Florida, but the Wildcats (4-2) at least had a chance to regain their confidence, and they sharpened their collective shooting eye in this overmatched victory.
Antonio Reeves didn’t want to wait until Thanksgiving Day to start feasting. The senior transfer guard then banged in a 3 at the halftime buzzer to complete an 18-point half where he made 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Reeves finished with 20 points, same scoring output as Jacob Toppin, who put up a double-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds.
Calipari wanted a different look to how UK was starting games, and Reeves may become that answer with the way he shot the ball against North Florida.
Kentucky launched from 3 and hit with more regularity than it has in the first half. UK made 7-of-15 from 3 for 46.7%. UK was also good closer to the basket, making 22-of-41 overall from the floor for 53.7%.
UK finished 9-of-24 from 3 and 35-of-73 from the floor. The most impressive stat for UK was 23 assists on 35 made baskets.
Maybe Calipari decided that if his team couldn’t score by getting the ball inside, then he’d loosen his grip on where they could shoot the ball from.
More from this section
Calipari absorbed a fair amount of criticism for not having UK prepared when it meets, you know, actual basketball teams that have the ability to make runs in the NCAA Tournament. That criticism has been fairly on target, as well.
Now, these games against the lesser lights on the schedule help Kentucky with running sets and finding out where players are most comfortable with a chance to score.
These games are where Kentucky has to learn how to play against the top teams, because it certainly isn’t there yet.
Reeves got the most attention in the first half, but Oscar Tshiebwe stuffed his stat line in the first half as well.
Tshiebwe only played 22 minutes and finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocked shots.
Those last three stats were what earned Tshiebwe the Most Impactful Player belt, which he wore proudly to the postgame media interviews.
Toppin did as much damage in the second half as Reeves did in the first half.
“We were sharing the ball, we played our brand of basketball, which is flying with pace, moving the ball, sharing the ball, playing inside out through Oscar, finding ways to get open shots and making them,” Toppin said.
The senior also saw the importance of playing the blowout games to prepare the Wildcats for the top tier of teams they’ll face later in the season.
UK hosts Bellarmine next Tuesday, then it heads to London to play Michigan on Dec. 4.
“Losses like that hurt, but it’s a learning experience,” Toppin said of Michigan State and Gonzaga. “Getting back here, executing plays, working on talking on defense more, we use games like these to do that, get better for games like Gonzaga,” Toppin said.
The blowouts might not be pretty, but they do have a purpose for UK. The Wildcats could face one of their toughest tests from a ‘regular’ team against Bellarmine. A few days later, UK has to fly across the pond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.