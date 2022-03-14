John Calipari nearly always has some complaining to do when the NCAA Tournament brackets are announced.
The University of Kentucky landed as a No. 2 seed in the East Region of this NCAA Tournament field, which was announced as is tradition early Sunday evening.
UK will meet No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s, which earned the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference automatic bid by beating Monmouth 60-54 in the conference tournament finals.
Calipari had little or no complaining to do after the NCAA draw _ he just wants the Wildcats to get back to playing like a high-efficiency machine like they were until the last couple of weeks.
“Well, my hope is we’ve been teaching them to be a machine,” Calipari said in a Zoom conference from Lexington on Sunday. “So that you’re never, up, down, you just keep playing. You know there are games where you’re not going to shoot it well but you got to try to win anyway. The veteran guys, I hope they know that.”
The Wildcats will play Saint Peter’s (19-11) on Thursday in Indianapolis.
Kentucky finished the 2021-22 regular season with a 26-7 record.
The most notable thing about Saint Peter’s is its nickname _ the Peacocks. The school is in Jersey City, New Jersey and is led by second year head coach Shaheen Holloway.
Saint Peter’s is led by junior guard Daryl Banks III, who is averaging 11 points per game. Senior forward KC Ndefo averages 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Junior guard Doug Edert averages 9.3 points. The leading rebounder is junior forward Fousseyni Drame at 6.8 boards per contest and he scores 7.2 ppg.
With a win over Saint Peter’s, Kentucky would face the winner of the No. 7 Murray State (30-2) and No. 10 San Francisco (24-9).
Calipari doesn’t even want the Cats thinking about anything but Saint Peter’s.
“I’m trying to keep them focused on the little pod,” Calipari said of the grouping in Indy. “You don’t even need to worry about San Francisco or Murray, because we don’t know who’s winning that game. We need to worry about Saint Peter’s. That’s how this goes. You’re playing in a pod for a weekend, that’s all you worry about, nothing else.”
UK had a tough exit from the SEC Tournament, losing 69-62 to Tennessee on Saturday. UK had one of its worst shooting games of the season (34.3%) and got nothing going from 3-point range, hitting 2-of-20.
Kellan Grady, who had a really tough afternoon against UT, thought it was good to have some time to regroup before going to Indianapolis.
“We want to avoid the distractions of looking ahead, we have the luxury of trying to reset. We’ve got to touch up on some things,” Grady said. “We’ll take this game by game. Upsets happen every year, it’s what makes March Madness so special. We just have to focus on the task at hand, respect our opponent, we’re not looking ahead, we have to worry about the round of 64 first.”
