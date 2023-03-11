Antonio Reeves vs. Vandy

Antonio Reeves celebrates a 3-pointer during Kentucky’s SEC Tournament game against Vanderbilt Friday night in Nashville.

 Darrell Bird/The Cats’ Pause

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kentucky’s SEC Tournament run ended before it could get started Friday as the third-seeded Cats fell to Vanderbilt 80-73 in the quarterfinals in its first and only game at Bridgestone Arena over the weekend.

The loss was Kentucky’s second to Vanderbilt in a nine-day span after having defeated the Commodores 14 straight times before its March 1 loss at Rupp Arena. UK has now lost its SEC Tournament opener in two of the last three seasons as it fell to Mississippi State in the second round of the 2021 SEC Tournament but beat the Commodores in last year’s quarterfinals.

