NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kentucky’s SEC Tournament run ended before it could get started Friday as the third-seeded Cats fell to Vanderbilt 80-73 in the quarterfinals in its first and only game at Bridgestone Arena over the weekend.
The loss was Kentucky’s second to Vanderbilt in a nine-day span after having defeated the Commodores 14 straight times before its March 1 loss at Rupp Arena. UK has now lost its SEC Tournament opener in two of the last three seasons as it fell to Mississippi State in the second round of the 2021 SEC Tournament but beat the Commodores in last year’s quarterfinals.
Kentucky got starting point guard Cason Wallace back from injury Friday after the All-SEC Freshman selection missed the Cats’ regular season finale at Arkansas with a lower leg injury.
Backup point guard Sahvir Wheeler missed his ninth straight game as he continues to recover from a minor procedure.
The Cats were led in scoring by Antonio Reeves 22 with points. He was joined in double figures by Jacob Toppin (21) and Oscar Tshiebwe (19).
Both Toppin and Tshiebwe recorded double-doubles in the loss as Toppin grabbed 11 rebounds and Tshiebwe pulled down 15.
Free throw shooting again doomed Kentucky in a postseason game as the Cats shot just 11-for-20 (55%) from the charity stripe.
Vanderbilt was led in scoring by Ezra Manjon who scored 25 points. He was joined in double figures by Tyrin Lawrence (18) and Jordan Wright (18).
The Wildcats opened the game on a 14-4 run highlighted by seven early points, including two threes from Reeves and an all-around team effort on the glass as UK grabbed eight of the game’s first nine rebound opportunities, including five boards on the offensive end. Despite grabbing 10 offensive rebounds in the game’s first 18 minutes, the Cats found its lead erased with 1:42 left in the opening half as Vanderbilt used a 30-20 run to tie the game at 34.
Vanderbilt would take a 39-34 lead into halftime as with 32.2 seconds left in the half, Tshiebwe was called for a Flagrant 1 foul after elbowing Colin Smith attempting to grab a rebound. Smith would make both free throws and with two seconds left in the half Wright knocked down a three to give the Commodores a 12-0 run to finish off the opening half.
Kentucky out rebounded Vanderbilt 22-9 in the opening half, but the Commodores shot 55.6% from the field and knocked down seven threes to survive its slow start on the boards.
Vanderbilt opened the second half on a 13-6 run to take a 52-40 lead with 15:43 left to play and maintained an 11 point lead with 9:09 left to play.
Kentucky would briefly seize momentum using a 7-0 run to cut Vanderbilts’ lead to three at 63-60 but with 7:02 left a deep Manjon three as the shot clock expired with 6:30 left put the Commodores back up by six and began to sucked the life out of the Wildcats run.
Vanderbilt’s lead would remain six with 1:42 to play and it began to salt the game away 30 seconds later as Lawrence hit a jumper as the clock shot expired with 1:11 to go and Reeves was called for an offensive foul with a minute left turning the ball over with the Commodores still leading by six.
Kentucky had a chance to cut Vanderbilt’s lead to three with Toppin at the free throw line with 37 seconds left to play, but the senior missed both shots ending UK’s comeback hopes.
The Wildcats will now await its NCAA Tournament fate as it will likely be a six or seven seed when the bracket is revealed Sunday evening, while Vanderbilt picked up its fifth Quad 1 win of the season and will take on Texas A&M in Saturday’s SEC Tournament semifinals for the right to play in the tournament championship game.
