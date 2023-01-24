Stretching its winning streak to four games is Kentucky’s goal when it travels to Nashville, Tenn., to face Vanderbilt on Tuesday.
Tipoff at historical Memorial Gym is 8 p.m. CT.
UK has not won four straight since late November-early December, and the level of competition has picked up considerably with the Wildcats settling into the long run of SEC games on the schedule.
The Wildcats will head to Vandy looking to improve more as they will be hosting a major matchup against No. 9 Kansas on Saturday at Rupp Arena. They don’t want to take a step back against a Vandy team that is 10-9, 3-3 in the SEC. Kentucky is 13-6, 4-3 in the SEC.
Vandy is a screening team that will look to do damage from beyond the 3-point line. UK has a 14-game winning streak over the Commodores.
“We can’t fall asleep, we’ve got to be really attentive to our defensive schemes,” UK assistant coach Chin Coleman told media Monday in Lexington. “We’ve got to make sure we’re doing our job, keeping them limited from the 3-point line.”
Kentucky had its own big game from 3-point range in its tough 76-67 win over Texas A&M last Saturday afternoon at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats hit 11-of-32 from long range. UK’s 32 shots from 3-point range were one short of the most ever taken by a John Calipari coached UK team. UK hadn’t taken that many 3s in a game since December, 2011.
Antonio Reeves was on target Saturday, hitting 5-of-11 3-pointers off the bench on the way to a team-high 23 points against A&M.
Reeves has drained 44 3-pointers this season to help UK lead the SEC with a 36.8 3-point field-goal percentage. Reeves averages 2.32 makes per game from long range. He’s hit three or more in eight games this season.
“His pace is a little different, he’s not playing in a rush,” Coleman said of Reeves. “He’s allowing for plays to find him.”
Coleman used a baseball analogy to talk about Reeves becoming more patient in finding chances to score.
“Sometimes you’ve got to go up to bat and get a base hit, sacrifice fly, you don’t have to hit a home run every time,” Coleman said.
UK had needed a consistent 3-point threat to step up, and Reeves along with CJ Fredrick have been the most likely Wildcats to be successful shooting from distance.
Coleman said the win over A&M showed that UK is finding success in different ways on the court.
“We shot more 3s than we’d normally shoot, we can play that way if we need to,” Coleman said. “The dynamics of our team, we can win a game in the 80s, 70s, 60s. Before we wanted to live in the 80s, but we’ve learned our team, and we can get settled into whatever the game takes, low possession or high possession. We still want to play fast when those opportunities come.”
Coleman also said Sahvir Wheeler will continue to have an important role with the team, although the senior point guard is not starting. Cason Wallace has been running the point, and Wheeler played about eight minutes in UK’s win over A&M.
“He’s very important,” Coleman said. “For us to reach the heights capable of reaching, we need a good Sahvir. We know we need Sahvir to be good for us. He’s not out, it’s a long season.
“He’s happy with the way the other guys are playing. He’s still a big part of what we’re doing, that’s not going to change.”
