The University of Kentucky basketball team got an early wakeup call for its marquee matchup before it got settled in New York City.
UCLA headed East to get a game in at Maryland on Wednesday. The No. 16 Bruins and No. 20 Maryland were close to each other in the AP Top 25, but they looked miles ahead in an 87-60 blowout that was more damaging than the final score indicated.
No. 13 UK will get an up close look at UCLA early Saturday evening when they face each other at Madison Square Garden in the CBS Sports Classic.
In a week of ‘intense’ studying because of final exams, UK saw its most surprising score before Thursday morning. UCLA is 9-2, Kentucky is 7-2.
“They’re one of those teams when I watch right now, they’ve got a little of everything,” UK coach John Calipari said Thursday in Lexington. “Trying to get a team ready for a game like this gets my juices flowing. I think we’re better than we were three weeks ago, we execute better.”
Kentucky will have to execute better and find ways to score and be consistent offensively against a UCLA team that didn’t allow Maryland much oxygen in front of its raucous home fans.
UK was in finals week. Winter break will begin after Friday’s end of the fall semester.
There are games to play, starting with a marquee matchup against UCLA. The rivalry matchup with struggling Louisville is at 11 a.m. CT on New Year’s Eve.
There is also a pre-Christmas game against Florida A&M on Dec. 21.
Kentucky took three days off this week then practiced for a couple of two-hour sessions, while going to finals. UK was scheduled to go to New York City on Thursday, and be there Friday and Saturday. UK will take Christmas break over four days after the Dec. 21 game.
UK has had the big-name games, and it lost to Michigan State in two overtimes, then got dropped at Gonzaga 88-72. UK got a win it needed over Michigan in London, England.
The Wildcats then struggled with offensive consistency before subduing Yale 69-59 last Saturday.
For UK’s basketball team, the upcoming winter break will become a learning lab that will stretch out for three weeks.
“This week we’ve had four great days of practice,” UK associate coach Orlando Antigua said. “Guys have been locked in, physical, as we get settled in with our rotation, guys understanding our defensive principles, once you get in a rhythm like that it translates into games. You want to have the ability to play different ways, what’s challenging for a coach is finding that rhythm to utilize everybody’s strengths, that takes time.
“This is a great time for us, finishing our finals, coming back we’re going to have days where we can put in a lot of stuff, get extra reps in, usually the teams Cal has had always make a big jump at this time of the year.”
The first big jump that UK fans want to see is Saturday against UCLA in NYC.
