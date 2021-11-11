Both Kentucky and Duke played their game in early November at a level that would make you think more late March on Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden.
Duke prevailed 79-71 in a high-octane Champions Classic nightcap that ended really late, but was often riveting to the finish.
UK coach John Calipari said going in that his team would learn about itself, both teams would really, and that’s what happened.
There was no lack of grit and desire for the Wildcats, they simply didn’t have as much talent in certain spots as Duke did.
Freshman guard Trevor Keels was more than UK could handle for long stretches, getting a game-high 25 points, while shooting 10-of-18 from the field, and fellow freshman Paolo Banchero added 22 points with seven rebounds, while shooting 7-of-11 from the field. As a team, Duke shot nearly 51% from the field, but made just one 3-pointer in 13 attempts.
They were the big difference makers in the game, the guys that UK couldn’t slow down. Keels was 6-4, 221 pounds and UK couldn’t match him physically. Banchero at 6-10, 250 was also a force who could shoot away from the basket.
“We had too much respect for him,” Calipari said of UK’s defense on maybe the top freshman in the country. “We backed away and now he shoots. No. Make him make basketball plays. I kept saying it, but we’re afraid, so they kept backing up. Now Jacob (Toppin) seemed to go guard him and make him spin and do some stuff.”
The overall determination to stay in the game was important for the Wildcats, though. Duke made a 20-6 run in the second half, Kentucky answered with an 11-0 run of its own to hang in the game.
“No matter if we’re down, if they go on a run — basketball is a game of runs, so everyone’s going to have their runs now,” said Jacob Toppin, a 6-foot-9 sophomore who was active in 23 minutes on the floor. “If they had their run now, we got to go for our run. So we’re never going to back down from a fight. We’re going to always fight because that’s who we are.”
That alone is a major improvement right out of the gate over last season.
Duke’s overall size seemed to bother Kentucky, but it did have a major counter in Oscar Tshiebwe, who led the Wildcats with 17 points and 19 rebounds, the 13th double-double of his career. He added two blocked shots, an assist and a steal. The West Virginia transfer who has been with Kentucky nearly a year now played himself to exhaustion.
Same could be said for Sahvir Wheeler, who played a whopping 38 minutes and had a double-double with 16 points, 10 assists and seven turnovers.
UK freshman TyTy Washington Jr., who was thought to have considerable star potential in the preseason, really struggled through a 3-for-14 shooting night for nine points.
“We got it to four then we’ll watch the tape,” Calipari said. “Two shots blocked, I told them if you drive, just don’t get it blocked. It was me, based on playing Sahvir too many minutes and I think he tired out a little bit. He had five turns in the second half.
“TyTy wasn’t playing well, and so I just stuck with who was playing well. So (Wheeler) got tired. TyTy played the way he did because we kind of wanted him to. Like, this kid is, we’re playing exhibition games, he’s shooting nine and ten shots. You’re supposed to be a guy that can go get baskets. He just was missing a bunch of shots, and if you watched him play, that’s not him.”
So, there is some distance between Duke and Kentucky that UK needs to cover. Duke was No. 9 and UK was No. 10 going into this game.
“This was a moment kind of game and for us to be in that game when our better players did not play well and their two really good players played really well and we had a chance to win. That’s crazy,” Calipari said. “So shooting 37%, we’re still working on post play for Oscar, but
I’m telling you guys, he can really shoot the basketball. And so when he passed up those foul line shots, I’m like, he passed up three of
them, like shoot it.
“This team has some guys, I don’t know which guys will do it, but they got to step up.
'They got their two top-five players who
played like top-five players. Now, if you want to be them, then step your
game up.”
