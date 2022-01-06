In a rough-and-tumble game where its starting point guard was knocked out in the first five minutes, Kentucky had to do something while its offense struggled.
The Wildcats had to defend while their shots failed to go through the basket.
After UK fell 65-60 at LSU on Tuesday, there was a lot of consternation about the No. 16 Wildcats’ inability to score for long stretches and late in the game. The offensive numbers for both teams were not great.
Kentucky made 21-of-58 from the floor for 36.2%. UK was 8-of-24 from 3-point range for 33.3%. Where the Wildcats really hurt themselves was at the free-throw line, where they made just 10-of-20. LSU had the best field-goal percentage defense in the country coming into the game.
LSU didn’t get on any long shooting streaks, either. The Tigers were 24-of-57 for 42.1% from the floor and 9-of-23 on 3-pointers for 39.1%. LSU was also woeful at the line, hitting 8-of-15 free throws.
Kellan Grady missed his first six 3-point tries, but he finished 4-for-12, warming up to 4-of-6 in the second half.
“It’s hard to go 0-for-10,” said Grady Tuesday in Baton Rouge, and he thought the next few would drop for him.
Losing Sahvir Wheeler in the first four minutes after he was floored on what was determined a legal screen was significant in how the Wildcats would get through the rest of the game. The final minutes were disorganized at best, and without Wheeler and a slowed TyTy Washington, UK was in bad shape.
“The guy that’s able to orchestrate our offense and really kind of control the game,” Grady said of Wheeler. “So it’s obviously a pretty serious adjustment on the road in an atmosphere like this when he plays three minutes and 53 seconds and we’ve got to adjust on the fly.”
Chin Coleman talked about UK defense, which has been the understudy to its scoring, before UK went to LSU. The UK assistant coach was considered something of a defensive guru when he was at Illinois.
“The teams that have been in the top 15 in defense have made it to the Final Four, we’re just outside of that, and we’re trending in the right direction,” Coleman said. “Our strengths right now has been our conditioning, we tend to convert in transition, we don’t give up a lot of easy baskets, we defend the 3-point shot really well. We’re a great rebounding team. We’re trying to make teams take tough 2s. One weakness that we have had is sometimes we put teams on the free-throw line.”
The main working points for UK defensively are to make teams take tough 2s without fouling, converting in transition, making everything tough and earned, and make teams face UK’s halfcourt defense.
“When we get stops, we’re at our best when we’re running, racing the ball up the floor, that’s what we’re trying to do, and stay out of rotation,” Coleman said.
Missing Wheeler had an impact on both UK’s speed on offense and how disruptive its defense could be.
Kentucky will be making backcourt adjustments between now and Saturday, when Wheeler’s old team, Georgia, comes to Rupp Arena. UK coach John Calipari said on his radio show Wednesday that the point guard has a neck injury, is day-to-day, and the team is preparing to be without him on Saturday.
At least UK has options this season, Washington can step in and run the team if needed, although Calipari didn’t sound positive on his radio show about having the freshman guard at full speed. Davion Mintz also held up in an expanded role with a team-high 16 points in 28 minutes, but as Calipari said Tuesday night, Mintz is not a point guard.
